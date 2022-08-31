Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Sony Xperia 5 IV Specifications Tipped by Alleged Geekbench Listing, May Come With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC

Sony Xperia 5 IV Specifications Tipped by Alleged Geekbench Listing, May Come With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC

Sony Xperia 5 IV could offer 8GB of RAM.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 31 August 2022 18:59 IST
Sony Xperia 5 IV Specifications Tipped by Alleged Geekbench Listing, May Come With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC

Photo Credit: Sony

Sony Xperia 5 III features 12-megapixel triple rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Sony Xperia 5 IV could run on Android 12
  • The smartphone scored 3,304 points in multi-core testing
  • Sony Xperia 5 IV scored 1,152 points in single-core testing on Geekbench

Sony Xperia 5 IV is expected to go official on September 1. Just a day before the formal debut, the handset has allegedly appeared on the Geekbench benchmarking site, hinting at its key specifications. The listing suggests 8GB RAM and Android 12 operating system on the Sony Xperia 5 IV. The smartphone could be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. The Sony Xperia 5 IV is expected to succeed the Sony Xperia 5 III.

An alleged listing on Geekbench, first spotted by Slahsleaks, shows the Sony Xperia 5 IV with model number Sony XQ-CQ62. As per the listing, the smartphone scored 1,152 points in single-core testing and 3,304 points in multi-core testing on Geekbench. The screenshots of the listing show that the phone would offer 6.91GB of memory. This translates to 8GB RAM on paper. It could run on Android 12 out-of-the-box.

As per the Geekbench listing, an octa-core chipset with the codename 'taro' will power the phone. The prime CPU core has a maximum clock speed of 3.0GHz, three cores capped at 2.50GHz and four cores capped at 1.79GHz. All these indicate the presence of a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset on the upcoming Sony Xperia 5 IV.

Sony will be announcing a new Xperia device on September 1 and the launch event will be livestreamed via its official YouTube channel. Sony has not confirmed the moniker of the phone yet, but Xperia 5 IV is expected to break the cover during the event.

Past leaks suggest a 6.04-inch display on the Sony Xperia 5 IV. It is expected to come with wireless charging support. The Sony Xperia 5 IV could offer a 12-megapixel triple rear camera setup as its predecessor, the Xperia 5 III. It is also said to offer NFC and Wi-Fi 6 wireless connectivity.

This week, we discuss Android 13 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Sony Xperia 5 IV, Sony Xperia 5 IV Specifications, Sony Xperia 5 III, Geekbench, Sony
Oppo Find N2 Will Not Have Crease Issues on Its Folding Display: Pete Lau
WhatsApp Bringing Voice Call Support to Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 5: Reports

Related Stories

Sony Xperia 5 IV Specifications Tipped by Alleged Geekbench Listing, May Come With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Asus Zenbook 17 Fold With a 17-Inch Foldable Display Launched: Details
  2. Google Pixel Watch Price Leaked: All Details Here
  3. Nokia 2660 Flip With Unisoc T107 SoC Launched in India: Details
  4. Samsung Galaxy A04s Specifications, Renders Leak Online
  5. Redmi Note 11SE Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: All Details
  6. Realme Watch 3 Pro India Launch Set for September 6, Display Details Leaked
  7. Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120, NoteBook Pro 120G Laptops Launched in India
  8. iPhone 14 Series to Get New Colour Options, MagSafe Improvements: Report
  9. Realme Watch 3 Review: Redefining Entry-Level Smartwatches
  10. Seven Upcoming WhatsApp Features to Look Out For
#Latest Stories
  1. Asus Zenbook 17 Fold With 17-Inch Foldable Display Launched: All Details
  2. Redmi Pad 4G Bags China 3C Certification, Tipped to Feature MediaTek Helio G99 SoC: Details
  3. WhatsApp Bringing Voice Call Support to Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 5: Reports
  4. Sony Xperia 5 IV Specifications Tipped by Alleged Geekbench Listing, May Come With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC
  5. Oppo Find N2 Will Not Have Crease Issues on Its Folding Display: Pete Lau
  6. Samsung Foldable Phone With Expandable, Wrappable Display Seen in New Patent Filing: Report
  7. NASA's James Webb Telescope Captures Rare Ring Phenomenon Around Star 5,600 Light-Years Away
  8. Zomato Begins Testing Intercity Legends Feature for Food Delivery Across States in Gurugram, South Delhi
  9. iQoo Z6 Lite 5G Could Feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4-Series SoC; September Launch Tipped Again: Report
  10. Huawei Mate 50 Series Camera With Variable Aperture Teased Ahead of September 6 Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.