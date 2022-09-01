Technology News
Sony Xperia 5 IV With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, Compact Design Launched: Price, Specifications

Sony Xperia 5 IV has been priced at $999.99 (roughly Rs. 79,600) in the US.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 1 September 2022 15:36 IST
Photo Credit: Sony

Sony Xperia 5 IV (pictured) sports a 6.1-inch display

Highlights
  • Sony Xperia 5 IV features a 12-megapixel triple rear camera setup
  • The new Sony phone gets 128GB of inbuilt storage
  • The Xperia 5 IV features three colour options

Sony Xperia 5 IV has been launched in select regions today. The new Sony smartphone will be available for purchase from mid-late September this year in Europe, according to the company. While the Xperia 5 IV will feature three colour options in UK and Europe, it will get only two colour options in the US. It sports a 6.1-inch OLED display with full-HD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 21:9 aspect ratio, and 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

Sony Xperia 5 IV price, availability

Sony Xperia 5 IV has been priced at EUR 1,049 (roughly Rs. 83,700) in Europe. In UK, the phone has been priced at GBP 949 (roughly Rs. 87,600), and in the US, it comes with a price tag of $999.99 (roughly Rs. 79,600). In all three markets, the smartphone will be available in only 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option.

In the US, the Sony Xperia 5 IV will be available at the end of October in Black and Green colour options. Interested buyers can pre-book the smartphone starting today in the US. The new handset is also available for pre-order in UK in Black, Ecru White, and Green colour options. The Sony Xperia 5 IV will go on sale in Europe from mid-late September in Black, Ecru White, and Green colour options.

Sony Xperia 5 IV specifications

Sony Xperia 5 IV is a dual-SIM (Nano) handset, which runs on Android 12. It sports a 6.1-inch OLED display with full-HD+ (1,080x2,520 pixels) resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 100 percent coverage of DCI-P3 colour gamut, 21:9 aspect ratio, and 240Hz touch sampling rate. The display also features Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage.

For optics, the Sony Xperia 5 IV gets a triple rear camera setup that includes a 12-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.7 aperture, a 12-megapixel secondary sensor with f/2.4 aperture, and another 12-megapixel lens with f/2.2 aperture. According to Sony, the rear camera setup gets Zeiss calibrated lenses. At the front, the phone sports a 12-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture.

The Sony Xperia 5 IV gets Bluetooth v5.2, A-GPS, 5G, and 4G LTE connectivity. It also features a USB Type-C port for charging. It carries a water and dust resistance rating as well. The new Sony phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with adaptive charging support. The company claims that it can charge up to 50 percent in 30 minutes. It measures 156 x 67 x 8.2mm, and weighs about 172g, according to the company.

Do the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 offer enough over last year's models? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Sony Xperia 5 IV

Sony Xperia 5 IV

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.10-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2520 pixels
