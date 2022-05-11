Technology News
  • Sony Xperia 1 IV With True Optical Zoom Lens Launched, Xperia 10 IV Also Debuts: Price, Details

Sony Xperia 1 IV With True Optical Zoom Lens Launched, Xperia 10 IV Also Debuts: Price, Details

Sony Xperia 1 IV is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 11 May 2022 16:07 IST
Photo Credit: Sony

Sony Xperia 1 IV features a 6.5-inch 4K HDR OLED display

Highlights
  • Sony Xperia 1 IV will have a launch price of $1,599
  • Its triple rear camera setup can record 4K videos at 120 fps
  • The Sony Xperia 10 IV includes a USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack

Sony Xperia 1 IV flagship smartphone was launched on Wednesday, and it features a new telephoto lens with true optical zoom capability. Sony has designed this smartphone as a content creation powerhouse. It is packed with the latest technologies in imaging, gaming, and music to provide a truly immersive experience. The company boasts that "every facet of content creation can be handled by Xperia 1 IV." The company has also unveiled the mid-ranger Xperia 10 IV along with this flagship offering during a launch event.

Sony Xperia 1 IV price, availability

The Sony Xperia 1 IV will arrive in the United States priced at $1,599 (roughly Rs. 1,23,500). Pre-orders will begin today at 11:00am EDT / 8:30pm IST and will start shipping around September. People in the US will be able to purchase it from authorised dealers and via Sony's official website. It is also expected to be available in select South-East Asian countries from Q3 2022. This smartphone will arrive in Black, Purple, and White colours.

Sony Xperia 10 IV price, availability

The Sony Xperia 10 IV will cost $499 (roughly Rs. 38,500) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB onboard storage model. It is expected to go on sale in select countries in South-East Asia regions from Q3 2022. This smartphone will have Black, Lavender, Mint, and White colour options.

Sony Xperia 1 IV specifications, features

This flagship smartphone from Sony boasts a 6.5-inch 4K HDR OLED display with bezels instead of a notch. The display has a 120Hz refresh rate and an aspect ratio of 21:9. For gaming, it features a touch sampling rate of 240Hz and 240Hz motion blur reduction technology. Its RT record function allows gamers to share 30-second gameplay clips on their socials. Plus, they can use the Game Enhancer option to host a livestream on YouTube. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC paired with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. This smartphone runs on almost stock Android 12.

Sony has gone for a triple rear camera setup with three 12-megapixel Exmor RS image sensors, which include a 16mm ultra-wide lens, 24mm wide lens, and the new 85-125mm lens telephoto lens with continuous optical zoom. This setup is capable of recording 4K videos at 120 fps and up to 5x slow-motion shooting. On the front, the Xperia 1 IV is equipped with a 12-megapixel Exmor RS image sensor.

It packs a 5,000mAh battery with a quick charge feature which is claimed to provide up to 50 percent of battery life in 30 minutes. The Xperia 1 IV is equipped with full-stage stereo speakers that are capable of playing 360 Reality Audio. Furthermore, its Music Pro function utilises cloud processing to convert recorded audio to sound like it is recorded in a professional studio.

Sony Xperia 10 IV specifications, features

This Sony Xperia 10 IV sports a 6-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,520 pixels) OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. The smartphone packs a Snapdragon 695 SoC and runs on Android 12.

sony xperia 10 iv display sony_xperia_10_iv_display

For optics, it has a triple rear camera setup, including a 12-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture. There are also two 8-megapixel secondary sensors with an f/2.2 aperture. The Xperia 10 IV also sports an 8-megapixel selfie shooter on the front wit an f/2.0 aperture.

The Xperia 10 IV is fitted with a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm audio jack. The smartphone also supports dual-band Wi-Fi, NFC, and Bluetooth v5.1 wireless connectivity. It houses a long-lasting 5,000mAh battery.

Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
