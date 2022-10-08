Technology News
Snapdragon 7 Gen 2 SoC Specifications Surface Online, Tipped to Feature Tri-Cluster Design

Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 Gen 2 SoC is tipped to offer nearly the same peak frequencies as its predecessor, the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC chipset.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 With Inputs From ANI |  Updated: 8 October 2022 11:38 IST
Snapdragon 7 Gen 2 SoC Specifications Surface Online, Tipped to Feature Tri-Cluster Design

Photo Credit: Reuters

Qualcomm said to be working on SM7475 chip believed to be the Snapdragon 7 Gen 2 SoC

Highlights
  • Snapdragon 7 Gen 2 may have 1x Prime, 3x Gold, 4x Silver cores
  • We can expect a small performance bump, improved efficiency
  • Snapdragon Summit will see the arrival of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC

Snapdragon 7 Gen 2 specifications have been leaked online, ahead of the debut of the second-generation Snapdragon 7 series chipset. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chip has been used in only a couple of phones so far but it has well short of the popularity of the 700-series chips that preceded it. According to a report by GSM Arena citing tipster Roland Quandt, Qualcomm has a new 7-series chip in the works, the SM7475, though its position in the Snapdragon family is not quite clear. This could be the Snapdragon 7 Gen 2 or it could be labelled 7+ Gen 1. The CPU will have a tri-cluster design with 1x Prime, 3x Gold and 4x Silver cores. The tipster has shared the peak core frequencies for those clusters.

The Prime core will run at around 2.4GHz, the Gold cores will peak at roughly the same frequency and the Silver cores will go up to 1.8GHz. This sounds almost exactly the same as the 7 Gen 1 frequencies: 2.4GHz Prime, 2.36GHz Gold, and 1.8GHz Silver, according to the report.

Unfortunately, there are no details on the actual hardware yet - if this is a Gen 2 chipset, it should use the new core designs.

That means Cortex-A715 for the Prime and Gold cores and the improved A510 for the Silver cores. The 7 Gen 1 uses the older Cortex-A710 for Prime and Gold and A510 for Silver, as per the report.

Assuming these are the new cores, only a small performance bump can be expected but a solid improvement in efficiency - the A715 is 5 percent faster and 20 percent more efficient than the A710. Even the A510 core got a small redesign, not enough for a new model number but it is 5 percent more efficient.

As per the report, Snapdragon Summit for 2022 starts in just over a month and it will bring the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. The 7-series chip will likely be unveiled at a separate venue.

5G is here. Should you buy a 4G phone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Qualcomm, Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 series, Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 2
