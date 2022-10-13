Technology News
loading

Smartphone Waste to Constitute Over 30 Percent of World's Total Mobiles in 2022: Report

EU parliament recently passed a law requiring USB Type-C to be the single charger standard for all new smartphones, tablets and cameras from 2024.

By Agence France-Presse |  Updated: 13 October 2022 21:22 IST
Smartphone Waste to Constitute Over 30 Percent of World's Total Mobiles in 2022: Report

Defunct cellphones are just the tip of the 44.48 million ton iceberg of global electronic waste

Highlights
  • Disused phones' stack would rise a hundred times higher than ISS
  • Many of the 5 billion phones withdrawn from circulation will be hoarded
  • Thousands of tons of e-waste are shipped from wealthy nations

More than five billion of the estimated 16 billion mobile phones possessed worldwide will likely be discarded or stashed away in 2022, experts said Thursday, calling for more recycling of the often hazardous materials they contain. 

Stacked flat on top of each other, that many disused phones would rise 50,000 kilometres, more than a hundred times higher than the International Space Station, the WEEE research consortium found.

Despite containing valuable gold, copper, silver, palladium and other recyclable components, almost all these unwanted devices will be hoarded, dumped or incinerated, causing significant health and environmental harm. 

"Smartphones are one of the electronic products of highest concern for us," said Pascal Leroy, Director General of the WEEE Forum, a not-for-profit association representing forty-six producer responsibility organisations. 

"If we don't recycle the rare materials they contain, we'll have to mine them in countries like China or Congo," Leroy told AFP.

Defunct cellphones are just the tip of the 44.48 million ton iceberg of global electronic waste generated annually that isn't recycled, according to the 2020 global e-waste monitor.

Many of the five billion phones withdrawn from circulation will be hoarded rather than dumped in the trash, according to a survey in six European countries from June to September 2022. 

This happens when households and businesses forget cell phones in drawers, closets, cupboards or garages rather than bringing them in for repair or recycling.

Up to five kilos of e-devices per person are currently hoarded in the average European family, the report found.

According to the new findings, 46 percent of the 8,775 households surveyed considered potential future use as the main reason for hoarding small electrical and electronic equipment. 

Another 15 percent stockpile their gadgets with the intention to sell them or giving them away, while 13 percent keep them due to "sentimental value". 

Societal challenge

"People tend not to realise that all these seemingly insignificant items have a lot of value, and together at a global level represent massive volumes," said Pascal Leroy.

"But e-waste will never be collected voluntarily because of the high cost. That is why legislation is essential."

This month the EU parliament passed a new law requiring USB Type-C to be the single charger standard for all new smartphones, tablets and cameras from late 2024.

The move is expected to generate annual savings of at least EUR 200 million (nearly Rs. 1,600 crore) and cut more than a thousand tonnes of EU electronic waste every year.

According to Kees Balde, Senior Scientific Specialist at the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR), legislation in Europe has prompted higher e-waste collection rates in the region compared to other parts of the world. 

"At the European level, 50-55 percent of e-waste is collected or recycled," Balde told AFP. "In low-income countries, our estimates plunge to under 5 percent and sometimes even below 1 percent."

At the same time, thousands of tons of e-waste are shipped from wealthy nations — including members of the European Union — to developing countries every year, adding to their recycling burden. 

At the receiving end, financial means are often lacking for e-waste to be treated safely: hazardous substances such as mercury and plastic can contaminate soil, pollute water and enter the food chain, as happened near a Ghanaian e-waste dumpsite. 

Research carried out in the west African nation in 2019 by the IPEN and Basel Action Network revealed a level of chlorinated dioxins in hens' eggs laid near the Agbogbloshie dumpsite, near central Accra, 220 times higher than levels permitted in Europe. 

"We have moved mountains in Europe," said WEEE Forum director Pascal Leroy. "The challenge now is to transfer knowledge to other parts of the world."

 

Apple unveiled eight new products at its September ‘Far Out' event. Which ones will float — and which will sink? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Smartphones, Mobile phones, ISS, e-waste
Google May Face EU Antitrust Charges Over Its Digital Advertising Business

Related Stories

Smartphone Waste to Constitute Over 30 Percent of World's Total Mobiles in 2022: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Go on Sale in India Today: See Launch Offers
  2. Apple Plans to Move Major Portion of iPhone Production to India: Ming-Chi Kuo
  3. Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, Fusion Receive 5G Support in India, More to Follow
  4. iQoo Z6 Lite 5G Review: Impressive Performance but With a Few Compromises
  5. Amazon Great Indian Festival Extra Happiness Days Sale: Great Diwali Gifts
  6. Amazon Great Indian Festival Extra Happiness Days Sale: Offers on Cameras
  7. Xiaomi Smart TV X Series (X50) 50-inch Ultra-HD LED TV Review
  8. All You Need to Know About Mismatched Season 2
  9. You Can Pre-Order PlayStation 5, PS5 Digital Edition This Wednesday
  10. Amazon Great Indian Festival Extra Happiness Days: Best Large Appliances Deals
#Latest Stories
  1. Huawei, ZTE May Soon Face US FCC Ban From Approval of New Telecom Equipment
  2. Smartphone Waste to Constitute Over 30 Percent of World's Total Mobiles in 2022: Report
  3. Google May Face EU Antitrust Charges Over Its Digital Advertising Business
  4. Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2022: Top Deals on Smart TVs, Home Appliances
  5. Google Pixel 7 Pro Becomes Top-Ranked Camera Phone on DxOMark, Surpasses iPhone 14 Pro
  6. Google Password Manager Gets Passkey Support for Android, Chrome
  7. Future iPad May Adopt Hybrid OLED Display, Apple Said to Be Working With Taiwan SMT: Report
  8. Stablecoin Usage in Russia Rises Exponentially After Ukraine Invasion, Here's Why
  9. Binance UK Subsidiary Shareholder Claims Exchange Filed 'Grossly Inaccurate' Statements in 2020
  10. Asset Tokenisation: Here’s What We Know About It
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.