Smartphone Catches Fire Mid-Air on IndiGo Flight, No Injuries Reported

The smartphone of a passenger caught fire on IndiGo's Dibrugarh to Delhi flight.

By Gadgets 360 Staff With Inputs From PTI | Updated: 15 April 2022 12:34 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Lakshay Verma

Earlier, a OnePlus Nord 2 exploded in the hands of a user

Highlights
  • A cabin crew member saw sparks and smoke coming from a passenger's phone
  • There was no harm caused to any passenger or property onboard
  • A mobile device battery heated up abnormally on the flight

A passenger's mobile phone caught fire mid-air on IndiGo's Dibrugarh-Delhi flight on Thursday but the cabin crew doused it with the help of a fire extinguisher, said officials of aviation regulator DGCA.

There was no injury to any passenger or cabin crew member due to this incident, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) officials said.

The flight 6E 2037 was heading to Delhi from Dibrugarh when a cabin crew member saw sparks and smoke emitting from a passenger's phone, officials noted.

The fire was then extinguished by the cabin crew member using a fire extinguisher, they mentioned.

The aircraft landed safely at the Delhi airport around 12.45 pm on Thursday, they stated.

In a statement, IndiGo said, "There was an incident of a mobile device battery heating up abnormally on flight 6E 2037 from Dibrugarh to Delhi. The crew is trained to manage all hazardous incidences and they quickly managed the situation. There was no harm caused to any passenger or property onboard."

In another similar incident, a OnePlus Nord 2 exploded in the hands of a user while it was being used. Luckily, it did not cause any harm to the user. This isn't the first time that a smartphone has exploded or caught fire. There have been many such cases recently, including ones where the user received severe burns from the fire or explosion. In November last year, another OnePlus device exploded and caused harm to the user. However, the company refunded the customer and took care of the medical expenses.

