Redmi 10 Prime+ 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, Android 12 Spotted on Geekbench; Could Launch Soon in India

The Redmi 10 Prime+ 5G smartphone will come with 4GB of RAM, as per the Geekbench listing.

By Apoorva Sinha | Updated: 27 June 2022 18:18 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

The upcoming Redmi 10 Prime+ 5G is said to be the rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11E

Highlights
  • Redmi 10 Prime+ 5G is expected to launch soon in India
  • The upcoming smartphone is said to run Android 12
  • Redmi 10 Prime+ 5G will have a layer of MIUI 13 on top of Android

Redmi 10 Prime+ 5G is expected to launch soon in India, as it has been spotted on the Geekbench website, hinting at its performance. The listing suggests that the upcoming Redmi 10 Prime+ 5G will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, paired with a Mali G57 GPU. The smartphone from the Chinese brand is also said to run Android 12 out-of-the-box. The upcoming smartphone's firmware update was also spotted on Xiaomi's firmware updater website last month.

The Geekbench listing was first spotted by MySmartPrice, indicating the Redmi 10 Prime+ 5G comes with the model number 22041219I - a model number associated with the phone before. The upcoming smartphone is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, according to the listing. It will also be paired up with a Mali G57 GPU. The listing also indicates that the smartphone will come with 4GB of RAM. The handset will run on Android 12 out of the box, as mentioned above, and it will have a layer of MIUI 13 on the top of Android.

The Redmi 10 Prime+ 5G was spotted on the Geekbench website with scores of 198 and 1179 in single-core and multi-core tests, respectively.

As mentioned above, the Redmi 10 Prime+ 5G's firmware update was also spotted on Xiaomi's firmware updater website with the codename “Light” last month. The smartphone is also said to be a rebranded version of the recently launched Redmi Note 11E.

According to another report, the Redmi 10 Prime+ 5G was also spotted on the BIS India certification database with the same model number - 22041219I. However, the specifications of the smartphone were not available in the database.

Since the smartphone is said to be a rebranded variant of the Redmi Note 11E, it can be expected that Redmi 10 Prime+ 5G will come with a dual rear camera setup with 50-megapixel primary camera paired with a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The smartphone can also sport a 5-megapixel selfie camera. It may come with 128GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage as standard. The smartphone can also get a USB Type-C port for charging.

The company is yet to officially confirm details regarding the price, specifications, and availability of the Redmi 10 Prime+ 5G in India and other regions.

Why does Redmi refresh its phones so soon? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Redmi 10 Prime Plus 5G, Geekbench Listing, Android 12, MediaTek Dimensity 700, Redmi Note 11E, Redmi
Apoorva Sinha
Apoorva Sinha
Apoorva Sinha is a Sub-Editor and writes for Gadgets 360. She writes about smartphones, apps, and everything related to gadgets and technology. Before coming to this genre, she covered several general news as a reporter for The Indian Express. Besides journalism stuff, she can be found reading books and practicing her classical dance moves. Apoorva can be contacted via email at Apoorvas@ndtv.com. More
