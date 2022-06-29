Schott, the international technology group and inventor of specialty glass, has collaborated with Vivo to present the Vivo X80 Pro, a new premium model from the leading smartphone giant. For this model, Vivo relies on cooperation with the German sister companies owned by the Carl Zeiss Foundation: the high-performance cover glass Xensation Up from Schott and a camera lens co-engineered by Zeiss and Vivo.

The high-quality lens and cover glass help this new smartphone to deliver stunning high-quality videos, giving users the ability to redefine cinematography. "Over the past several years, we have enjoyed a fruitful partnership with Vivo. We are very happy to see new high-end models from Vivo featuring our high-performance cover glass. We are super excited to see how creativity joins hands with technology with such a novel idea of filmmaking," says Dr Lutz Klippe, Product Group Manager at Schott.

Xensation Up is a chemically strengthened lithium aluminosilicate (LAS) glass that helps prevent cracked screens, as demonstrated by its outstanding results in drop performance testing. In set drop tests, Xensation Up can survive drops from twice the height of conventional aluminosilicate (AS) glass.

Schott cover glass has supported Vivo phones in a series of successful new launches. Xensation Up has been featured in high-end models including the Vivo X51 and the Vivo X60 Pro. Launched in April, Vivo's first foldable phone, the Vivo X Fold, came fully packed with Schott specialty glass, including an ultra-thin glass (UTG) from the company's Schott UTG product range, as well as Xensation Up and Xensation a (Alpha) cover glasses.

Schott AG is owned by the Carl Zeiss Foundation, one of the oldest foundations in Germany. It uses the Group's dividends to promote science.