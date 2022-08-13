Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 were launched globally at the company's Unpacked event this week. To encourage users to buy the new foldable devices, the South Korean smartphone company is reportedly lowering the repair cost significantly under the Samsung Care+ subscription plan this year. The Samsung Care+ plan comes with coverage for drops, spills and cracked screens. Eligible subscribers could change their damaged screen of new foldable phones by paying $29 (roughly Rs. 2,300).

The foldable phones by Samsung come with one year of Samsung Care+ accidental damage protection. As mentioned, this covers the devices from accidental damage, including screen replacement, water damage and back cover replacement. However, after the warranty period, users have to pay the full price for a foldable screen replacement.

As reported by The Verge, the repair costs for the new Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 now start at $29 for fixing a broken screen. The screen repair for the previous generation Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 costs $249 (roughly Rs. 19,800) out of the standard warranty for people with the $11 (roughly Rs. 800) per month Samsung Care+ plan. As per the Samsung Support page, the out-of-warranty screen repairs without the Samsung Care+ costs up to $480 (roughly Rs. 38,200) for these models.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 are set to hit stores in the coming weeks with minor upgrades over their predecessors — the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3. Pre-booking for the devices in India will start on August 16 at 12pm (noon). Both the new phones are powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and support a variable refresh rate. They have Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Plus protection on the display and rear glass and are IPX8 rated for dust and water resistance.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 comes at a starting price of $1,799.99 (roughly Rs. 1,42,700), while the price of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 starts at $999 (roughly Rs. 79,000).

