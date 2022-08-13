Technology News
  Samsung to Charge Less for Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 Screen Repair for Care+ Subscribers: Report

Samsung to Charge Less for Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 Screen Repair for Care+ Subscribers: Report

Samsung Care+ subscribers can replace a damaged screen for Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 by paying $29.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 13 August 2022 14:14 IST
Samsung to Charge Less for Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 Screen Repair for Care+ Subscribers: Report

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Z Fold 4 pre-booking would commence on August 16

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 were unveiled this week
  • Both the models are IPX8 rated for dust and water resistance
  • Samsung is charging $249 to repair a screen on Galaxy Fold 3

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 were launched globally at the company's Unpacked event this week. To encourage users to buy the new foldable devices, the South Korean smartphone company is reportedly lowering the repair cost significantly under the Samsung Care+ subscription plan this year. The Samsung Care+ plan comes with coverage for drops, spills and cracked screens. Eligible subscribers could change their damaged screen of new foldable phones by paying $29 (roughly Rs. 2,300).

The foldable phones by Samsung come with one year of Samsung Care+ accidental damage protection. As mentioned, this covers the devices from accidental damage, including screen replacement, water damage and back cover replacement. However, after the warranty period, users have to pay the full price for a foldable screen replacement.

As reported by The Verge, the repair costs for the new Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 now start at $29 for fixing a broken screen. The screen repair for the previous generation Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 costs $249 (roughly Rs. 19,800) out of the standard warranty for people with the $11 (roughly Rs. 800) per month Samsung Care+ plan. As per the Samsung Support page, the out-of-warranty screen repairs without the Samsung Care+ costs up to $480 (roughly Rs. 38,200) for these models.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 are set to hit stores in the coming weeks with minor upgrades over their predecessors — the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3. Pre-booking for the devices in India will start on August 16 at 12pm (noon). Both the new phones are powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and support a variable refresh rate. They have Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Plus protection on the display and rear glass and are IPX8 rated for dust and water resistance.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 comes at a starting price of $1,799.99 (roughly Rs. 1,42,700), while the price of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 starts at $999 (roughly Rs. 79,000). 

What should you make of Realme's three new offerings? We discuss them on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Samsung Care Plus, Samsung Repair, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Samsung
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
First Synthetic Embryos: the Scientific Breakthrough Raises Serious Ethical Questions

