Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event appears to be set for August 10, as per the South Korean company's fun, cryptic tweet. The event is expected to see the launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 4, the Galaxy Z Flip 4, and the Galaxy Watch 5 Series. The development comes as tipster Evan Blass, who also claimed that the Galaxy Unpacked 2022 will take place on August 10, shared renders of the foldable phones in the lineup. He also shared the colour options of the handsets.

Samsung shared a tweet where it posted three images. One is with random letters and numbers in a 6x5 grid, second with coloured circles in the same 6x5 grid, and a third with 6 circles that have at least one of the colours present in the second image, alongside a question, “When will something greater arrive?” If we match the first two images, we will get letters or numbers corresponding to the certain coloured circles (see main image). Now all you have to do is place the numbers of the corresponding coloured circles as per the order given in the third image.

We have a secret to tell you. #SamsungUnpacked #Samsung — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) July 18, 2022

To make the decoding easy for you, it reads “081022”, which is a subtle hint of “08” (August), “10” (date/ Wednesday), and “22” (year/ 2022). The hashtag used in the tweet is #SamsungUnpacked. All the hints suggest that Samsung will be holding its annual Galaxy Unpacked event on August 10.

It is to be noted that the same date of the event was leaked by tipster Evan Blass earlier this week. The tipster also happens to have shared (in collaboration with 91Mobiles) the alleged images of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4. Moreover, Blass has also shared the details on the colour options that will be available with the foldable smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 renders

Photo Credit: 91Mobiles

As per the report, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will come in Beige, Graygreen, and Phantom Black colour options. The Galaxy Z Flip 4, on the other hand, will come with Gold, Grey, Light Blue, and Purple colour options.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 renders

Photo Credit: 91Mobiles

Meanwhile, concept designer Ben Geskin has also shared the alleged images of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4.

