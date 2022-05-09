Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, Watch 5 Reportedly Spotted on BIS, India Launch Appears Imminent

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 could feature a 108-megapixel primary sensor.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 9 May 2022 12:08 IST
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 might sport a single-hinge design

  • Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 might launch with 40mm and 44mm models
  • It might offer a better battery life than its predecessor
  • The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is said to have a slot for storing the S Pen stylus

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4, and Galaxy Watch 4 have been reportedly spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certifications site, which might indicate that these devices would soon launch in India. The alleged listings reveal the model numbers for the batteries of these Galaxy devices. However, it does not reveal any other information about these rumoured devices. Recent rumours have suggested that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 could be equipped with a 108-megapixel primary sensor on the back.

As per the report by 91Mobiles, the batteries of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 bear the model number EB-BF936ABY and EB-BF937ABY. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 batteries supposedly have the model number EB-BF721ABY, EB-BF722ABY, and EB-BF723ABY. Furthermore, the Galaxy Watch 5 batteries are purportedly listed as EB-BR910ABY, EB-BR925ABY, and EB-BR900ABY. This new information could indicate an imminent arrival of these devices in India. The South Korean tech giant has previously released the Galaxy Z Fold 3, the Galaxy Z Flip 3, and the Galaxy Watch 4 in India.

There is little known about these Galaxy devices, including a recent report, which suggests that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 may feature a triple rear camera setup highlighted by a 108-megapixel primary sensor. There could also be a 10-megapixel telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom on the back. This handset would likely get a 10-megapixel selfie camera on the front cover. It is also supposed to be equipped with an upgraded high-resolution under-display camera.

Another supposed leak has indicated that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 could come with a slot for storing the included stylus. Reportedly, an unknown model of the S Pen is currently being mass-produced for this rumoured smartphone. This handset is expected to sport an improved single-hinge design, which might make it slimmer and lighter than the Galaxy Z Fold 3. In related news, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 might be equipped with improved batteries for the 40mm and 44mm models.

Do Samsung's Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series have any Android competition? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, Samsung
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
WhatsApp Companion Mode for Multiple Smartphones Enters Testing: Report
Elon Musk Accountable for Giving Communication Equipment to Ukraine Troops: Roscosmos Chief

