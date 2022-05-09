Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4, and Galaxy Watch 4 have been reportedly spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certifications site, which might indicate that these devices would soon launch in India. The alleged listings reveal the model numbers for the batteries of these Galaxy devices. However, it does not reveal any other information about these rumoured devices. Recent rumours have suggested that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 could be equipped with a 108-megapixel primary sensor on the back.

As per the report by 91Mobiles, the batteries of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 bear the model number EB-BF936ABY and EB-BF937ABY. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 batteries supposedly have the model number EB-BF721ABY, EB-BF722ABY, and EB-BF723ABY. Furthermore, the Galaxy Watch 5 batteries are purportedly listed as EB-BR910ABY, EB-BR925ABY, and EB-BR900ABY. This new information could indicate an imminent arrival of these devices in India. The South Korean tech giant has previously released the Galaxy Z Fold 3, the Galaxy Z Flip 3, and the Galaxy Watch 4 in India.

There is little known about these Galaxy devices, including a recent report, which suggests that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 may feature a triple rear camera setup highlighted by a 108-megapixel primary sensor. There could also be a 10-megapixel telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom on the back. This handset would likely get a 10-megapixel selfie camera on the front cover. It is also supposed to be equipped with an upgraded high-resolution under-display camera.

Another supposed leak has indicated that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 could come with a slot for storing the included stylus. Reportedly, an unknown model of the S Pen is currently being mass-produced for this rumoured smartphone. This handset is expected to sport an improved single-hinge design, which might make it slimmer and lighter than the Galaxy Z Fold 3. In related news, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 might be equipped with improved batteries for the 40mm and 44mm models.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.