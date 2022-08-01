Samsung has announced that it has started the pre-booking of the “Next Galaxy smartphones”, speculated to be the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4, in India ahead of the Galaxy Unpacked event on August 10. The South Korean company is holding the event globally and it will be streamed live in India from 6:30pm IST. Reports have suggested that Samsung could launch the Galaxy Watch 5 smartwatch and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro TWS earphones alongside the heavily-leaked foldable smartphones.

Samsung has announced that it has started pre-reservation of the Next Galaxy smartphones, which are likely to be the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 foldable smartphones, in India from July 31. You can pre-reserve the Next Galaxy smartphones by paying a token amount of Rs. 1,999 on Samsung.com and Samsung Exclusive Stores. Customers who pre-reserve the smartphones will get additional benefits of Rs. 5,000 after delivery of the devices.

It is to be noted that the South Korean tech giant is also offering up to $200 (roughly Rs. 16,000) in Samsung store credits to its customers in the US for reserving these upcoming phones ahead of launch. While Samsung has not revealed the names of the smartphones, it has teased that the ‘Next Galaxy Smartphones' will be foldable handsets. The company is expected to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4 alongside the Galaxy Watch 5 smartwatch and the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro TWS earphones.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 have been a part of several leaks. In a recent report, the colour options of the foldable smartphones were leaked. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is claimed to come in Beige, Grey-green, and Phantom Black colours. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is said to come in Gold, Grey, Light Blue, and Purple colours.

As mentioned, the Galaxy Unpacked will be live-streamed at 6.30pm IST on August 10 on Samsung Newsroom India, Samsung.com, and Samsung's YouTube Channel.

