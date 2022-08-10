Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 promotional material has been leaked a few hours ahead of their launch globally. The material includes images of both the smartphones as well as official cases for the Galaxy Z Fold 4. Both foldable smartphones will be launched today along with the Galaxy Watch 5 series smartwatch and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones. The Galaxy Unpacked launch event can be watched live starting at 6:30pm IST later today (August 10).

The first set of images shared by tipster Roland Quandt suggest that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will come in at least two colour options: Black or Grey and Gold, offer a great screen, a new/ updated hinge technology, split screen interface, powerful gaming experience, dust and water resistance rating, and a triple rear camera setup. The camera setup is said to pack a 50-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle shooter with a field of view of 123 degrees, and a 10-megapixel zoom lens with 3x optical zoom.

The second set of images hints at the Galaxy Z Flip 4 colour options, which include Black, Blue, Gold, and Purple hues. The foldable smartphone is also suggested to have a solid build quality, some sort of dust and water resistance, night photography, and some use cases of the clamshell form factor in photography as well as video calling. It also suggests that the smaller secondary screen outside can be used to access some of the phone's functions.

There are three other sets of the covers for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 that have been leaked. One of them suggests that the phone can be used with a Microsoft Surface-style back cover. There is also a similar case, but it comes with a dedicated detachable slot for attaching the S Pen or a stand. The third set of images shows a Galaxy Z Fold 4 case with a strap.

Both the phones will be launched later today at the Galaxy Unpacked event scheduled to commence at 6.30pm IST. The event will also see the debut of the Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, and the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro.