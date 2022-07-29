Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 Renders Offer Look at Complete Design, Colour Options

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, and Galaxy Z Flip 4 are expected to launch on August 10.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 29 July 2022 14:33 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 Renders Offer Look at Complete Design, Colour Options

Photo Credit: 91Mobiles/ Evan Blass

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is said to sport a vertically-aligned triple rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Galaxy Z Flip 4 could come in Gold, Grey, Light Blue, Purple colours
  • Its pricing could start from EUR 1,080 (roughly Rs. 88,000)
  • These Galaxy smartphones could feature side-mounted fingerprint sensors

Samsung is set to host the Galaxy Unpacked event on August 10 at 6:30pm IST. The South Korean tech giant will unveil its next-generation foldable smartphones — Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 — at this event. The company is yet to offer a glimpse at the design of these upcoming smartphones. However, reliable tipster Evan Blass has leaked alleged press renders of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 that offer a detailed look at their design and colour options.

Tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) has leaked the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 renders in collaboration with 91Mobiles. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is depicted to come in Beige, Grey-green, and Phantom Black colours. The triple rear camera setup is vertically aligned with the LED flash at the bottom.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is said to come in Gold, Grey, Light Blue, and Purple colours. It could also sport a dual-rear camera setup. Both Samsung handsets are depicted to feature volume rockers on the side along with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. These designs seemingly do not stray far away from the design of their predecessors — Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3.

According to a recent report, Galaxy Z Fold 4 with 12GB + 256GB storage could be priced at EUR 1,863 (roughly Rs. 1,51,800), whereas the 12GB + 512 GB storage variant might cost EUR 1,981 (roughly Rs. 1,60,000).

On the other hand, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 might come in 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage, and 8GB RAM + 512GB storage configurations. These could be priced at EUR 1,080 (roughly Rs. 88,000), EUR 1,158 (roughly Rs. 94,000), and EUR 1,275 (roughly Rs. 1,03,000), respectively.

Do Samsung's Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series have any Android competition? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Large, vibrant folding display
  • Intuitive software for multitasking
  • Top-tier performance
  • Great-sounding speakers
  • Water-resistant design
  • Bad
  • Average battery life
  • Cameras could do better in low light
  • Heavy, bulky when folded
  • Expensive
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 review
Display (Primary) 7.60-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 4-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 2208x1768 pixels
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Vibrant folding display
  • Very good build quality, easily pocketable
  • Top-tier performance
  • Water-resistant design
  • Bad
  • Main screen washes out under sunlight
  • Cover screen could be more functional
  • Weak battery life, slow charging
  • Low-light video could be better
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 review
Display (Primary) 6.70-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 3300mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2640 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Samsung
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Privacy Tracker Retracts Paytm Mall Leak Claim, Believes Leak Was ‘Fabricated’
Truke BTG Alpha True Wireless Earphones with 40ms Low Latency Mode Launched in India

