Samsung is set to host the Galaxy Unpacked event on August 10 at 6:30pm IST. The South Korean tech giant will unveil its next-generation foldable smartphones — Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 — at this event. The company is yet to offer a glimpse at the design of these upcoming smartphones. However, reliable tipster Evan Blass has leaked alleged press renders of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 that offer a detailed look at their design and colour options.

Tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) has leaked the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 renders in collaboration with 91Mobiles. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is depicted to come in Beige, Grey-green, and Phantom Black colours. The triple rear camera setup is vertically aligned with the LED flash at the bottom.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is said to come in Gold, Grey, Light Blue, and Purple colours. It could also sport a dual-rear camera setup. Both Samsung handsets are depicted to feature volume rockers on the side along with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. These designs seemingly do not stray far away from the design of their predecessors — Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3.

According to a recent report, Galaxy Z Fold 4 with 12GB + 256GB storage could be priced at EUR 1,863 (roughly Rs. 1,51,800), whereas the 12GB + 512 GB storage variant might cost EUR 1,981 (roughly Rs. 1,60,000).

On the other hand, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 might come in 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage, and 8GB RAM + 512GB storage configurations. These could be priced at EUR 1,080 (roughly Rs. 88,000), EUR 1,158 (roughly Rs. 94,000), and EUR 1,275 (roughly Rs. 1,03,000), respectively.

