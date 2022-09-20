Technology News
Samsung W23, W23 Flip May Debut as Chinese Variants of Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 With 16GB RAM

Samsung W23 and the Samsung W23 Flip are likely to come without ‘Galaxy' branding.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 20 September 2022 12:39 IST
Samsung W23, W23 Flip May Debut as Chinese Variants of Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 With 16GB RAM

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 pack Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 were launched in August
  • Samsung W22 5G was launched in China last year
  • Both the foldable phones are IPX8 rated

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 were launched in India at the company's Galaxy Unpacked event last month. Now, as per a new leak, the South Korean smartphone maker is reportedly gearing up to introduce Samsung W23 and the Samsung W23 Flip in China as custom versions of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4, respectively. The design of the Chinese variants could be quite similar to the models launched in India and they are likely to include some hardware-level tweaks to provide a different experience. The two foldable smartphones are likely to come without ‘Galaxy' branding and are said to feature 16GB of RAM. The Samsung W22 5G was launched in China in October last year with a couple of minor differences from the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

Known tipster Ice universe (@UniverseIce) on Twitter claims that Samsung is reportedly working on new foldable phones called the Samsung W23 and Samsung W23 Flip in partnership with China Telecom as customised versions of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4. According to the tipster, the Samsung W23 and Samsung W23 Flip could pack 16GB of RAM, a major upgrade over their India variants.

In October Last year, the Samsung W22 5G was launched in China as a slightly tweaked version of the Galaxy Z Fold 3. It is priced CNY 16,999 (roughly Rs. 1,98,800) for the 16GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

Both Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 were launched globally including in India at the Galaxy Unpacked event on August 10. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 has a starting price tag of Rs. 1,54,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, while the Galaxy Z Flip 4's price in India starts at Rs. 89,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

The foldable handsets are powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and have Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Plus protection on display. Both the models run on Android 12-based OneUI 4.1.1 and feature side-mounted fingerprint sensors for authentication. Both Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 are IPX8 rated for water resistance.

Do the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 offer enough over last year's models? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Samsung W23, W23 Flip May Debut as Chinese Variants of Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 With 16GB RAM
