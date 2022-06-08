Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 to Get Higher Storage Capacity, Launch Price Tipped: Report

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 might launch around August this year.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 8 June 2022 11:38 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 to Get Higher Storage Capacity, Launch Price Tipped: Report

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 could launch with a base price of $999

  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 could feature upto 1TB of onboard storage
  • These foldable handsets are expected to not feature microSD slots
  • The Galaxy Z Flip 4 may offer 128GB, 256GB, 512GB storage variants

Samsung is expected to launch a new lineup of foldable smartphones later this year around August. It is expected to include the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4. The South Korean tech giant has not revealed any information regarding these handsets as of yet. However, it is expected to offer several improvements with these new foldable smartphones. New reports suggest that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 would feature higher internal storage capacities than their current models.

As per a report by Sammobile, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 could offer upto 1TB of onboard storage which is a jump from the 256GB and 512GB storage variants offered by the Galaxy Z Fold 3. Notably, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 did not feature a microSD slot, and the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is believed to follow suit. To recall, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 had a launch price of $1,799.99 (roughly Rs. 1,40,000). The report also suggests that Samsung is likely to launch the 1TB variant of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 for $1,999 (roughly Rs. 1,55,000). Samsung models SM-F936J, SM-F936N, and SM-F936W are believed to be the Galaxy Z Fold 4 models with 1TB of storage.

Sammobile published another report, which mentions that the Galaxy Z Flip 4 might also receive a similar treatment to the Galaxy Fold 4 as it may also not include a microSD slot. It is believed to feature 512GB of onboard storage; double the 256GB onboard storage offered in its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Flip 3. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is expected to come with 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage options. It could launch at a base price of $999 (roughly Rs. 77,600) and the 512GB model might be priced at $1,100 (roughly Rs. 85,500). The SM-F7210, SM-F721U1, and SM-F721N models are believed to be Galaxy Z Flip 4 models with 512GB onboard storage.

Are the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 still made for enthusiasts — or are they good enough for everyone? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Samsung
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
