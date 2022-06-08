Samsung is expected to launch a new lineup of foldable smartphones later this year around August. It is expected to include the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4. The South Korean tech giant has not revealed any information regarding these handsets as of yet. However, it is expected to offer several improvements with these new foldable smartphones. New reports suggest that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 would feature higher internal storage capacities than their current models.

As per a report by Sammobile, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 could offer upto 1TB of onboard storage which is a jump from the 256GB and 512GB storage variants offered by the Galaxy Z Fold 3. Notably, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 did not feature a microSD slot, and the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is believed to follow suit. To recall, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 had a launch price of $1,799.99 (roughly Rs. 1,40,000). The report also suggests that Samsung is likely to launch the 1TB variant of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 for $1,999 (roughly Rs. 1,55,000). Samsung models SM-F936J, SM-F936N, and SM-F936W are believed to be the Galaxy Z Fold 4 models with 1TB of storage.

Sammobile published another report, which mentions that the Galaxy Z Flip 4 might also receive a similar treatment to the Galaxy Fold 4 as it may also not include a microSD slot. It is believed to feature 512GB of onboard storage; double the 256GB onboard storage offered in its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Flip 3. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is expected to come with 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage options. It could launch at a base price of $999 (roughly Rs. 77,600) and the 512GB model might be priced at $1,100 (roughly Rs. 85,500). The SM-F7210, SM-F721U1, and SM-F721N models are believed to be Galaxy Z Flip 4 models with 512GB onboard storage.