Samsung Aims to Sell 10 Million Foldable Phones in 2022: Report

Samsung on Wednesday unveiled its latest foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4.

By Apoorva Sinha | Updated: 11 August 2022 14:20 IST
Samsung targets to sell 10 million units of foldable smartphones this year

Highlights
  • Samsung focused on perfecting foldable formula with latest Fold phones
  • The company says that there will be no supply issue
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 costs same as their predecessors

Samsung is targeting to sell 10 million units of foldable smartphones this year, the company's mobile president said on Wednesday, as per a report. The South Korean tech giant has announced its next generation of foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4, on Wednesday, globally, at the much-awaited Galaxy Unpacked event. Following the launch, the company said that its ultimate goal is to have its foldable smartphones account for over half of the premium smartphones it sells by 2025.

As per the report by ZDNet, Samsung aims to sell over 10 million units of foldable smartphones this year. The report has mentioned that the company's mobile president announced the same after the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 smartphones at the Galaxy Unpacked event.

He further said, "Samsung focused on "perfecting" the foldable formula in preparing for the Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 and strengthened the usability of points that only the form factor can offer," as per the report.

The report also points out that TM Roh addressed that "when it comes to Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4, the company secured a sufficient number of components so that there will be no supply issue. The overall component shortage was at its peak last year but is easing quickly at the current time and Samsung is expecting the issue to be resolved next year."

The pricing of the newly unveiled Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 start at $999 (roughly Rs. 79,000) and $1,799.99 (roughly Rs. 1,42,830), respectively. The pricing is same as their respective predecessors, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 that launched last year.

On the occasion, Samsung's president reportedly said, "these prices were set to make foldable phones mainstream and accessible to consumers despite the pressure the company is facing from the current rise in raw material costs, supply chain issues and inflation."

Moreover, in considering foldable smartphones as mainstream for the company, Roh stressed that "this was when an ecosystem is formed around foldable smartphones backed by consumer trust and usability. This was more important than absolute sales figures and have started with the Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 models last year and will continue with the Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4."

Do Samsung's Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series have any Android competition? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 7.60-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 4-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 12L
Resolution 2176x1812 pixels
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Vibrant folding display
  • Very good build quality, easily pocketable
  • Top-tier performance
  • Water-resistant design
  • Bad
  • Main screen washes out under sunlight
  • Cover screen could be more functional
  • Weak battery life, slow charging
  • Low-light video could be better
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 review
Display (Primary) 6.70-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 3300mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2640 pixels
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Large, vibrant folding display
  • Intuitive software for multitasking
  • Top-tier performance
  • Great-sounding speakers
  • Water-resistant design
  • Bad
  • Average battery life
  • Cameras could do better in low light
  • Heavy, bulky when folded
  • Expensive
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 review
Display (Primary) 7.60-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 4-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 2208x1768 pixels
