Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 could be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, according to a report. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is said to feature a triple rear camera setup with Samsung Electronics' ISOCELL GN3 50-megapixel sensor. It will reportedly sport a front facing 12-megapixel camera for selfies and video chats. Citing industry sources, the report also claims that Samsung has set a shipment target of 10 million units for both, Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5.

According to a report by TheElec, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5, which are expected to debut in 2023, could feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The next generation chip has reportedly been codenamed SM8550, and Qualcomm is expected to unveil it at the end of 2022. The report also reveals camera specifications of the Galaxy Z Fold 5. The foldable smartphone is said to feature a triple rear camera setup with Samsung's ISOCELL GN3 50-megapixel sensor. At the front, it is said to get a 12-megapixel selfie camera. The camera specifications of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 were not revealed.

Additionally, the report has also revealed, citing industry sources, that Samsung has set a shipment target of 2 million units and 8 million units for the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5, respectively. Meanwhile, the company is said to have recently set a combined shipment target of 15 million units for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4.

Samsung setting a lower target for shipment target for Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 has nothing to do with the recent global economic trend, as per the report. On the other hand, the ratio of the company's targets for both the smartphones is said to have significantly improved as well. The report added that the mass production and specific development verification timeline is still being coordinated.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 are reportedly going to launch in early-August this year. According to another report, both the foldable smartphones are expected to be powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. Samsung is yet to officially reveal plans to launch the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 handsets, or the purported next generation of its foldable phones.