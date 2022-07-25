With Samsung's next Unpacked event set for 10 August, we can now expect leaks related to the company's upcoming devices to intensify ahead of the launch event. Over the past few days, there have been a few new leaks revealing an interesting design detail of the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 4, along with the pricing details of Z Flip 4 and the next generation of the company's Buds Pro TWS earphones. The company is also tipped to introduce design changes with the purported Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, while pricing details for the company's next-generation smartwatch models have also surfaced online.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 2 had bigger cover displays than the original Galaxy Z Fold. With the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 4, Samsung is expected to opt for finer refinements to its existing Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip designs, instead of a design overhaul. A new leak has now revealed that the cover display may appear wider with narrower bezels and this seems to be down to a more compact hinge design on the upcoming Z Fold 4.

An image shared by tipster Ice Universe, shows the top end of what is claimed to be the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. The cropped image of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 (middle) is compared to the existing Galaxy Z Fold 3 (bottom) and Vivo's recently launched X Fold (top), which appears to have the slimmest bezels among the three.

While it seems hard to tell whether the Z Fold 4's cover display bezel has gotten narrower, one detail that does stand out is how much Samsung has managed to trim down its hinge mechanism over the Z Fold 3, which should also make the phone easier to hold for one-handed use. An earlier image by the same source also pointed out the slightly narrower bezel of the cover display of the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 4.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Z Fold 4 price (rumoured)

According to tipster SnoopyTech (@snoopytech) on Twitter, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will be available in 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512 GB storage options, in Graygreen, Phantom Black, and Beige colour options. According to a report, the model with 256GB of storage could be priced at EUR 1,863 (roughly Rs. 1,51,800) while the 512GB variant could be priced at EUR 1,981 (roughly Rs. 1,61,500).

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 will be available in 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB and 8GB + 512GB storage options, according to the tipster, in Blue, Graphite, Pink Gold, and Bora Purple colour options. The smartphone is tipped to cost EUR 1,080 (roughly Rs. 88,000), EUR 1,158 (roughly Rs. 94,400), and EUR 1,275 (roughly Rs. 1,04,000) for the three storage variants, respectively.

Galaxy Buds 3 pricing (rumoured)

Samsung's purported Galaxy Buds 3 Pro have been spotted on a European retailer's website priced at EUR 213.89 (roughly Rs. 17,400), ahead of the upcoming launch event, according to a report. However, it is worth noting that there is currently no word from Samsung on plans to launch the next generation of its Galaxy Buds Pro TWS earbuds.

Galaxy Watch 5, Watch 5 Pro pricing (rumoured)

Meanwhile, the tipster also claims that Samsung's soon to be announced Galaxy Watch 5 Pro may replace the Galaxy Watch Classic entirely. Samsung may have also ditched the larger bezels in the process, but the source claims that there will be battery life improvements (up-to three days) with the new model. The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is said to be available in Black and Titan finishes, while the Galaxy Watch is expected in Graphite, Sapphire, Silver and Pink Gold.

According to a report by DealnTech also revealed pricing updates about the Galaxy Watch models. The Galaxy Watch 5 is now expected to be priced from €259 (approximately Rs. 21,000) for the 40mm Bluetooth model, while the 44mm Bluetooth model will be priced at €286 (approximately Rs. 23,000). The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro as per the leak is said to be priced from €430 (approximately Rs 35,000). Samsung is yet to officially reveal details of its these devices, ahead of the Unpacked event scheduled for August 10.