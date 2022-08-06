Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Spotted on Amazon Ahead of Launch; Specifications, Features Tipped

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 has been listed to sport a 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-Flex display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate.

By Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 6 August 2022 00:31 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Spotted on Amazon Ahead of Launch; Specifications, Features Tipped

Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Amazon.nl

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 has been tipped to feature Gorilla Glass Victus+ screen protection

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is expected to launch on August 10
  • The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is tipped to feature 12GB of RAM
  • Samsung is yet to reveal specifications of the Galaxy Z Fold 4

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 has been spotted in a listing on Amazon's Netherland website, tipping key specifications of the foldable phone, including its screen size and dimensions, ahead of the company's launch event that is set to take place on August 10. The handset is listed to sport a 7.6-inch primary display and feature 12GB of RAM. The dimensions and weight of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 have also been mentioned. The foldable handset can be seen in a Beige colour option, while pricing details are currently unavailable.

The listing for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 has gone live ahead of its launch on Amazon's Netherland website, spotted by a Telegram channel. At the moment, it appears that the page was made live inadvertently. Although, the listing — which is yet to taken down — does not mention any pricing or availability details, it does reveal the screen size, dimensions, and weight of the smartphone. It is currently listed as out of stock on the e-commerce website.

samsung galaxy z fold 4 amazon landing page screenshot amazon nl main Galaxy Z Fold 4

Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Amazon.nl

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 has been listed to sport a 7.6-inch primary display, and come equipped with 12GB of RAM. It can be seen in a Beige colour option. The foldable phone will weigh 263g, according to the website. As per the landing page, the dimensions of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 could measure 155.1 x 67.1 x 15.8mm. It can also be seen listed on the website with the model number F-MF936BZECAMZ. In place of the name, the listing mentions “Q4-512 GB - beige + 12M Warranty”, which suggests that this particular variant could come with 512GB of inbuilt storage.

The Amazon listing for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 also contains a few images. One of the images suggests that the cover or outer display of the foldable phone could be a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O touchscreen with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The image also reveals that the 7.6-inch primary display could be a Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-Flex Display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. Another image on the landing page shows an S Pen slotted at the back of the handset inside a dedicated housing on the protective cover.

According to a recent report, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 has been tipped to feature Gorilla Glass Victus+ screen protection and improved fast charging. The foldable phone is expected to launch on August 10, during Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event.

Do Samsung's Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series have any Android competition? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
