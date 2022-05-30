Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Specifications Surface in Detail, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Tipped

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is tipped to have up to 16GB of RAM.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 30 May 2022 16:33 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 (pictured) may get some incremental upgrades in Galaxy Z Fold 4

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 specifications may include a 50-megapixel camera
  • The Samsung foldable is tipped to have two distinct RAM options
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 may have a 4,400mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 specifications have been leaked online in detail. The new Samsung foldable phone is said to come with a few incremental upgrades over the Galaxy Z Fold 3. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 would carry an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC — the chip that was launched earlier this month. It would also feature an improved rear camera setup as well as an upgraded under-display camera. Given the company's historical records, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 may launch sometime in August–September.

Tipster Yogesh Brar on Twitter has leaked the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 specifications. Since the company has not yet officially confirmed the existence of the new foldable, it is safe to consider the reported details with a pinch of salt.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 specifications (expected)

According to the tipster, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will come with a 7.6-inch QXGA AMOLED display, with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is also said to have a 6.2-inch HD+ AMOLED cover display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The display details of the new foldable phone are identical with those of the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is also said to have octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, along with 12GB and 16GB RAM options as well as 256GB and 512GB storage versions. Last year, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 came with the Snapdragon 888 SoC and had 12GB RAM as standard as well as 256GB and 512GB onboard storage options.

Similar to last year's model, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is said to have a triple rear camera setup. The camera setup this time will have a distinct primary sensor and according to the tipster, it will have a 50-megapixel resolution. This is different from the 12-megapixel primary camera available on the Galaxy Z Fold 3. A previous report, though, suggested that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 would come with a 108-megapixel primary camera.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is also said to have a 16-megapixel under-display camera on the foldable display. This is a significant upgrade over the 4-megapixel under-display camera available on the last-year model.

Samsung is tipped to offer a 10-megapixel selfie camera sensor on the cover display of the Galaxy Z Fold 4. This appears identical to Galaxy Z Fold 3's 10-megapixel selfie camera.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is also said to run Android 12 out-of-the-box, with One UI on top.

Just like the last-year model, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is tipped to have a 4,400mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.

Comments

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 specifications, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Samsung
Jagmeet Singh
Fire-Boltt Talk 2 With SpO2 Tracking, Play 2 Mini Games Launched in India: Details

