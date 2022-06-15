Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Surfaces on Geekbench Database

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 has a single-core score of 1,351 points and a multi-core score of 3,808 points.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 15 June 2022 14:22 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is expected to launch on August 10

  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 may come in Beige, Green, Phantom Black colours
  • Its top model is said to offer up to 1TB of storage
  • The Galaxy Z Fold 4 could be priced at $1,999 at launch

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 has been rumoured to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. Now, these rumours have been supposedly solidified as the Galaxy Z Fold 4 with the model number SM-F936U has been listed on the Geekbench benchmarking database. The model number might suggest that this handset could eventually make its way to the United States. The Geekbench listing also suggests that this smartphone could boot Android 12 out of the box. Recently, there have been several leaks and rumours regarding this handset as the expected August 10 launch date inches closer.

According to the Geekbench database listing, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 could feature an octa-core 3.19GHz Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. It would most likely pack up to 12GB of RAM and run on Android 12. The handset has received a single-core score of 1,351 points and a multi-core score of 3,808 points. Recent rumours have suggested that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 could be launched on August 10 and go on sale on August 26. It is expected to arrive in Beige, Green, and Phantom Black colour options.

Furthermore, its launch will most likely be accompanied by the Galaxy Z Flip 4, which is also expected to house a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. This phone with the model number SM-F721U, another US variant, surfaced on the Geekbench database in May. This listing suggests that the Galaxy Z Flip 4 may offer up to 8GB of RAM. This handset has a single-core score of 1,277 points and a multi-core score of 3,642.

A recent report has suggested that the top Galaxy Z Fold 4 variant with 1TB of storage could cost $1,999 (roughly Rs. 1,55,000) at launch. Also, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 could have a launch price of $999 (roughly Rs. 77,600) for the base model and cost $1,100 (roughly Rs. 85,500) for the top model with 512GB storage.

Are the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 still made for enthusiasts — or are they good enough for everyone? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Samsung
Siddhant Chandra
Vivo Y77 5G, Vivo Y77 Pro 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC Tipped to Launch in July

