Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 S Pen Reportedly Enters Mass Production in Europe, Asia

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is expected to be launched in August 2022.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 19 April 2022 14:52 IST
Photo Credit: Waqar Khan/ Twitter

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 might even feature a dedicated slot for storing the stylus

Highlights
  • Galaxy Z Fold 4 could sport a single hinge design
  • The Galaxy Z Fold 3 supports the S Pen Pro and the S Pen Fold Edition
  • The Galaxy Z Fold 4 could feature a 10-megapixel telephoto sensor

Samsung has been rumoured to be working on the Galaxy Z Fold 4, which is expected to release alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 4 in August 2022. Now, a notable tipster has suggested that the S Pen stylus for this new foldable smartphone could be under mass production in several regions of Europe and Asia. Furthermore, some rumours speculate that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 could be the first foldable smartphone to feature a slot for storing a stylus. Notably, its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is compatible with the S Pen Pro and the S Pen Fold Edition styluses.

According to a tweet shared by tipster Mukul Agarwal, Samsung has begun mass producing the S Pen for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 in various European and Asian regions. There is still no information regarding which models of the S Pen will be compatible with this new foldable smartphone.

Past reports have revealed some key features of the Galaxy Z Fold 4. This new flagship could feature a 10-megapixel telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom. In comparison, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is equipped with a 12-megapixel telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom. The rear camera setup is expected to also get an improved 50-megapixel sensor and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor from the Galaxy S22 series. On the other hand, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 could feature a 10-megapixel selfie snapper on the front cover display similar to its predecessor.

The Galaxy Z Fold might even feature a new and improved hinge. Leaks have hinted at this flagship featuring a single hinge design. The new design is believed to utilise fewer moving parts for improved durability. The new hinge is expected to make the phone slimmer and lighter than its predecessors.

How does the Oppo Find N improve over Galaxy Z Fold 3? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Large, vibrant folding display
  • Intuitive software for multitasking
  • Top-tier performance
  • Great-sounding speakers
  • Water-resistant design
  • Bad
  • Average battery life
  • Cameras could do better in low light
  • Heavy, bulky when folded
  • Expensive
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 review
Display (Primary) 7.60-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 4-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 2208x1768 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, S Pen, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Vivo X Fold and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Side-by-Side Image Shows Less Noticeable Crease in Former
Hyundai Motors Becomes First Automaker to Announce Community-Based NFTs

