Samsung has been rumoured to be working on the Galaxy Z Fold 4, which is expected to release alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 4 in August 2022. Now, a notable tipster has suggested that the S Pen stylus for this new foldable smartphone could be under mass production in several regions of Europe and Asia. Furthermore, some rumours speculate that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 could be the first foldable smartphone to feature a slot for storing a stylus. Notably, its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is compatible with the S Pen Pro and the S Pen Fold Edition styluses.

According to a tweet shared by tipster Mukul Agarwal, Samsung has begun mass producing the S Pen for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 in various European and Asian regions. There is still no information regarding which models of the S Pen will be compatible with this new foldable smartphone.

Past reports have revealed some key features of the Galaxy Z Fold 4. This new flagship could feature a 10-megapixel telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom. In comparison, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is equipped with a 12-megapixel telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom. The rear camera setup is expected to also get an improved 50-megapixel sensor and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor from the Galaxy S22 series. On the other hand, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 could feature a 10-megapixel selfie snapper on the front cover display similar to its predecessor.

The Galaxy Z Fold might even feature a new and improved hinge. Leaks have hinted at this flagship featuring a single hinge design. The new design is believed to utilise fewer moving parts for improved durability. The new hinge is expected to make the phone slimmer and lighter than its predecessors.