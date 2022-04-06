Technology News
  Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 to Get Single Hinge Design, Improved Cameras Including a 3x Telephoto Lens: Reports

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 to Get Single-Hinge Design, Improved Cameras Including a 3x Telephoto Lens: Reports

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will reportedly come with a 3x Telephoto camera and an improved hinge.

By Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 6 April 2022 18:40 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 to Get Single-Hinge Design, Improved Cameras Including a 3x Telephoto Lens: Reports

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @BenGeskin

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is tipped to feature a new and improved single hinge design

Highlights
  • The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is the company's foldable flagship.
  • Galaxy Z Fold 4 will feature similar cameras as the Galaxy S22 phones.
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is expected to be launched in the coming months

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is expected to launch soon with improved cameras. A new report suggests that the latest foldable flagship from the South Korean giant will feature a camera setup similar to the Galaxy S22 series. As per the report, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will be equipped with a 3x telephoto lens, which is an improvement over the 2x telephoto lens found on the current Galaxy Z Fold 3. Apart from a better telephoto camera, the new Galaxy Z Fold 4 is also expected to get a higher-resolution under display camera. Separately, another leak surrounding the Galaxy Fold 4 tips it will feature a single-hinge design.

The report from GalaxyClub claims that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will get a 10-megapixel telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom. Samsung's latest Galaxy S22 series also features a 3x optical zoom sensor. It'll be a nice improvement on the new foldable flagship from Samsung. The current Galaxy Z Fold 3 features a 12-megapixel telephoto sensor with 2x optical zoom. The Samsung foldable smartphone will most likely get a 10-megapixel selfie camera on the front cover display. This sensor is also used on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy S22 series.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 came with an under display camera (UDC) on the inside, which could also see some improvement this year. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 features a 4-megapixel UDC, and is of average quality. It is possible that we could see a better sensor being used on the Galaxy Z Fold 4. Apart from that, the rear camera setup could get improved sensors such as a 50-megapixel primary unit, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, which are found on the Galaxy S22 series. Samsung has improved its foldable devices every year with better displays, improved hinges, and newer internals. The Galaxy Z Fold 4, when launched, may probably be the most advanced foldable phone in the market.

Besides this, another leak suggests that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will also feature a new and improved single hinge design. The new design will reduce the number of moving parts in the hinge and make it more durable. Instead of the reinforced wing hinges seen on the Galaxy Z Fold 3, the successor will use a single hinge that'll also help Samsung make the phone slimmer and lighter.

More details on the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 foldable flagship should be revealed in the coming weeks. The phone is expected to be unveiled in August 2022 alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 4. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 was unveiled back in August 2021, so we could see a repeat of the same this year. Back in February, the smartphone had been leaked in concept renders, showing a quad rear camera setup similar to the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Do Samsung's Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series have any Android competition? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Large, vibrant folding display
  • Intuitive software for multitasking
  • Top-tier performance
  • Great-sounding speakers
  • Water-resistant design
  • Bad
  • Average battery life
  • Cameras could do better in low light
  • Heavy, bulky when folded
  • Expensive
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 review
Display (Primary) 7.60-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 4-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 2208x1768 pixels
Comments

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Specifications
Binance Leads Investors’ Contribution to Bail Out Victims of $615-Million Digital Coin Heist
Timex Fit 2.0 Smartwatch With Square Dial Launched in India at Rs. 5,995

