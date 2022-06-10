Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 have been on the rumour mill for quite some time now. The South Korean brand is expected to unveil the latest foldable phones in August this year. Ahead of the launch, a new leak suggests that Samsung will add a swipe for split-screen feature on the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 for multitasking. This functionality is likely to allow users to enter the split-screen mode by just swiping on the screen. Other major players in the foldable phone market, Oppo and Vivo, also introduced similar features on their devices earlier.

Known tipster Ice universe (@UniverseIce) on Twitter claims that Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 will have swipe for split-screen function. The source doesn't detail how the new feature will work. It could open apps in split-screen mode with a simple swipe. In the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 models, the split-screen mode can be accessed through the Multi window tray or the Recents apps menu. The addition of a new feature in upcoming models will let users quickly switch between apps.

Oppo and Vivo smartphones offer a similar quick feature to access apps on split-screen. On Oppo Find N foldable device, the split-screen mode can be used by swiping down on the unfolded screen with two fingers, while on Vivo smartphones this can be done by vertically swiping up with three fingers.

Past leaks have suggested colour options and storage details of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4. The former is said to come in Beige, Green, and Phantom Black colour options, while the latter is expected to come in Blue, Bora Purple, Graphite, and Pink Gold shades. A recent report claimed that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 could offer up to 1TB of onboard storage. The company reportedly started firmware development for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4.