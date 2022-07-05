Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 price is said to be the same as their predecessors the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3. A tipster says that the phones may launch in early August. The news comes soon after a report said that Samsung wants to ship a combined 15 million units of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4 foldable smartphones. The new phones are tipped to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

Tipster Yogesh Brar claimed in a post on Twitter that despite all the upgrades, Samsung is not considering increasing the launch price of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4 smartphones. It could essentially mean that the newest additions in the South Korean company's foldable smartphone lineup will be priced the same as their predecessors: the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3.

They were launched at starting prices of Rs. 1,49,999 and Rs. 84,999, respectively.

Furthermore, he claims that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4 will be launched in early August. This is in line with a previous report which claimed that the foldable phones along with the Galaxy Watch 5 will be launched on August 10 and will go on sale on August 26.

Speculations are also rife that Samsung wants to ship a combined 15 million units of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4 foldable smartphones. It is also claimed that it has also reduced its dependency on its own parts and increased the number of China-made parts in this year's foldable smartphones. Both these phones are claimed to come equipped with octa-core Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The flip phone may get 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The fold model is said to come 12GB and 16GB RAM options as well as 256GB and 512GB storage versions.