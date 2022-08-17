Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Says No Impact of Inflation on Phone Sales; Records 50,000 Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 Bookings

Samsung Says No Impact of Inflation on Phone Sales; Records 50,000 Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 Bookings

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 will be stocked in 10,000 stores and will be available at 12,000 points to aid overall sales, an executive said.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 17 August 2022 21:18 IST
Samsung Says No Impact of Inflation on Phone Sales; Records 50,000 Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 Bookings

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 were launched in India on August 10

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 pre-booking began on Wednesday
  • Samsung has set itself a double-digit volume growth target for 2022
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 price in India starts at Rs. 89,999

South Korean electronics giant Samsung feels the ongoing worries on inflation are unlikely to dent the demand for mobile phones in India, adding that it sees a healthy double-digit growth in volumes this year. The company has witnessed record pre-bookings by 50,000 customers for its newly-launched Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 phones priced between Rs. 90,000 - Rs. 1.5 lakh within 24 hours, Aditya Babbar, its head of product marketing, told PTI.

"All our internal estimates show that the market will grow at a healthy number, and we will outpace at 2x," Babbar told PTI, adding that the company expects the industry to grow in single digits, while it has set itself a double-digit volume growth target for 2022.

In the premium category, Samsung is looking at a 1.5-times growth in sales over the last year, Babbar said, but declined to disclose the units it sold in 2021.

High inflation, coupled with other problems like a slowdown in rural demand reported by consumer goods companies and higher unemployment, has led to worries over the overall consumption story which drives the economy.

Babbar told PTI that offering easy finance is one of the biggest strategies adopted by the brand to ensure that the aspirations of consumers are met. He added that tie-ups with non-bank lenders have made sure that the average sale price at outlets goes up as the financing leads many to buy more expensive phones.

Asked about the repayment rates and the loan book stress generated because of the mobile phone sales, he told PTI that its record is the best in the industry.

So far, Samsung has launched a total of 16 devices across various customer segments this year, making it the highest number of new introductions in a single year, he said.

The newly launched Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 will be stocked in 10,000 stores and will be available at 12,000 points to aid overall sales, Babbar told PTI, adding that this is part of its focus to expand the offerings.

It is also keen to onboard users of rival brands on to its ecosystem, Babbar told PTI, pointing out to the fold and flip phone models where a pre-booking leads to heavy discounts on accessories like watches and buds.

Babbar said that the company first launched the Flip and Fold category in 2019, and is growing at 16-times in the category which is now becoming mainstream.

Do the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 offer enough over last year's models? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Galaxy Z Series, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4
NTPC Lowers Carbon Footprint; Plans Projects to Light Up 2 Lakh Households, Reduce CO2 Emissions

Related Stories

Samsung Says No Impact of Inflation on Phone Sales; Records 50,000 Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 Bookings
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moto Tab G62 With Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched in India: All Details
  2. Oppo Reno 8 With 64-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Details
  3. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Flip 4 Price in India Revealed, Bookings Go Live
  4. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  5. House of the Dragon India Release Time Announced
  6. Kerala Savari Online Taxi Service Launched by State Government: Details
  7. Flipkart Fined Rs. 1 Lakh Over Sale of Sub-Standard Pressure Cookers: Details
  8. Vivo V25 Pro First Impressions: Subtle Improvements
  9. Vivo V25 Pro With Dimensity 1300 SoC Launched in India: Details
  10. Sony XR-85X95K Ultra-HD Mini LED TV Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 6,99,990
#Latest Stories
  1. Jio Leads Race in Adding Mobile Subscribers in June; Airtel, Vodafone Idea Significantly Behind: TRAI
  2. Samsung Says No Impact of Inflation on Phone Sales; Records 50,000 Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 Bookings
  3. NTPC Lowers Carbon Footprint; Plans Projects to Light Up 2 Lakh Households, Reduce CO2 Emissions
  4. Vivo X Fold S Could Arrive in September; iQoo Neo 7 Launch Timeline Tipped
  5. Spotify Offering 3-Month Free Subscription to New Premium Members Under Select Plans; Reportedly Testing Audio Reactions
  6. Social Media Firms Introduce Few Changes Ahead of Upcoming US Midterm Elections
  7. Crypto Lender Hodlnaut Files Application for Creditor Protection in Singapore
  8. Noise, Other Homegrown Brands Lead Wearables Shipments in India During H1 2022: IDC
  9. Samsung, Apple, Others Found to Have Misrepresented Their Smartwatches’ Dimensions, but Did They Really?
  10. Celsius Gets Clearance From Court to Sell Newly Mined Bitcoin Despite DOJ Objection
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.