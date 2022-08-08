Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 Colours, RAM, Storage Options Tipped; Live Images Leaked

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 Colours, RAM, Storage Options Tipped; Live Images Leaked

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is tipped to come in three colour options — Beige, Grey-green, and Phantom Black.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 8 August 2022 15:28 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 Colours, RAM, Storage Options Tipped; Live Images Leaked

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will succeed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 (pictured)

Highlights
  • Samsung's new foldable phones are likely to go official on August 10
  • The company started pre-booking for the Next Galaxy phones
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 could be offered in three shades

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 are expected to go official on August 10. Ahead of the official confirmation, a fresh leak has tipped the colour options as well as RAM and storage details of the new Samsung foldable smartphones. Both Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 are tipped to come in three different colours and two RAM and storage configurations. Separately, live images of the devices have surfaced online suggesting the possible design. The renders suggest a triple rear camera setup on the Galaxy Z Fold 4.

A report by 91Mobiles has claimed the colour variants and RAM + storage configurations of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4. As per the leak, the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 4 will come in three colour options — Beige, Grey-green, and Phantom Black. The Galaxy Z Flip 4, on other hand, is said to be offered in Bora Purple, Graphite, and Pink Gold shades in India.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is said to come in two configurations — 12GB RAM + 256GB storage, 12GB RAM + 512GB storage. The Galaxy Z Flip 4, in contrast, is said to arrive in 8GB RAM +128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage options. The information is in line with past leaks. Both the phones could go on sale in India starting August 26. However, there is no official word from Samsung on it.

Separately, tipster Noh (@noh_tech) has shared leaked live images of Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 on Twitter, tipping the design from all angles in unfolded mode. The leaked live shots show the handsets in a blue shade with a design similar to previous generation foldable phones.

The renders of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 show a triple rear camera unit arranged in the upper left corner at the back along with an LED flash. The live shots also suggest an under-display camera. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is seen with flat edges. In unfolded mode, the horizontal crease on the clamshell folding display is visible.

Both the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 are expected to be launched on August 10 at the Galaxy Unpacked event. The company has recently started pre-bookings for the “Next Galaxy smartphones” in India without revealing the exact moniker and price details.

Do Samsung's Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series have any Android competition? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Specifications, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Specifications, Samsung
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022: Best Offers on Laptops for Students, Working Professionals

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 Colours, RAM, Storage Options Tipped; Live Images Leaked
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  2. Amazon, Flipkart Sales: Best Offers on Mobile Phones
  3. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Tipped to Pack Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
  4. Ola Electric to Launch a New EV on August 15 in India: Details
  5. Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022: Best Offers on Laptops
  6. Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Smartwatch Review
  7. WhatsApp Users on Android May Soon Be Able to Hide Their Numbers: Report
  8. Here’s How You Can Save iPhone Photos in JPG Format
  9. Xiaomi 12 Pro, Redmi K50i 5G Discounted During Independence Day, Rakhi Sale
  10. iQoo Neo 6 Review: Mighty Performance at a Great Price
#Latest Stories
  1. BSNL Rs. 2,022 Prepaid Recharge Plan With 75GB Monthly Data, 300 Days Validity Announced
  2. Baidu EV Arm Jidu Auto's Autonomous Driving Technology Will Be Ahead of Tesla, CEO Robin Li Claims
  3. Realme Watch 3 Pro India Launch Confirmed, Teased to Feature AMOLED Display
  4. Self-Driving Vehicle Rules for Public Transport Drafted by China: Details
  5. Vivo V25 Pro India Launch Teased, to Come With 64-Megapixel Triple Rear Camera Setup
  6. Hyundai Expects Chip Shortage to Improve by 2023 Amid Ongoing Production Constraints, Company Official Says
  7. Airtel Reports 16.6 Percent YoY Increase in Mobile Data Consumption, Posts 22 Percent Rise in Q2 Revenue
  8. Helix Metalfit 3.0 With SpO2 Tracking, Sports Mode Launched in India by Timex: Price, Specifications
  9. India Wins Bronze in Dota 2 at Inaugural Commonwealth Esports Championship 2022
  10. Infinix Smart 6 HD With MediaTek Helio A22 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.