Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 are expected to go official on August 10. Ahead of the official confirmation, a fresh leak has tipped the colour options as well as RAM and storage details of the new Samsung foldable smartphones. Both Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 are tipped to come in three different colours and two RAM and storage configurations. Separately, live images of the devices have surfaced online suggesting the possible design. The renders suggest a triple rear camera setup on the Galaxy Z Fold 4.

A report by 91Mobiles has claimed the colour variants and RAM + storage configurations of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4. As per the leak, the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 4 will come in three colour options — Beige, Grey-green, and Phantom Black. The Galaxy Z Flip 4, on other hand, is said to be offered in Bora Purple, Graphite, and Pink Gold shades in India.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is said to come in two configurations — 12GB RAM + 256GB storage, 12GB RAM + 512GB storage. The Galaxy Z Flip 4, in contrast, is said to arrive in 8GB RAM +128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage options. The information is in line with past leaks. Both the phones could go on sale in India starting August 26. However, there is no official word from Samsung on it.

Separately, tipster Noh (@noh_tech) has shared leaked live images of Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 on Twitter, tipping the design from all angles in unfolded mode. The leaked live shots show the handsets in a blue shade with a design similar to previous generation foldable phones.

The renders of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 show a triple rear camera unit arranged in the upper left corner at the back along with an LED flash. The live shots also suggest an under-display camera. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is seen with flat edges. In unfolded mode, the horizontal crease on the clamshell folding display is visible.

Both the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 are expected to be launched on August 10 at the Galaxy Unpacked event. The company has recently started pre-bookings for the “Next Galaxy smartphones” in India without revealing the exact moniker and price details.

