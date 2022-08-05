Technology News
  Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 Renders Surface Online Ahead of Galaxy Unpacked Event: Report

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 Renders Surface Online Ahead of Galaxy Unpacked Event: Report

Samsung has announced that the Galaxy Unpacked event will take place on August 10 at 6.30pm IST.

By Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 5 August 2022 16:29 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 Renders Surface Online Ahead of Galaxy Unpacked Event: Report

Photo Credit: 91Mobiles/ Evan Blass

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 images suggest a design similar to the Galaxy Z Flip 3

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 can be seen in three colour options
  • The leaked images also show accessories for the upcoming Samsung products
  • The company is yet to confirm launch of the purported devices

Samsung has already announced that the Galaxy Unpacked event will take place on August 10 at 6.30pm IST / 9am ET. Ahead of the upcoming launch event, purported images of the range of Samsung products that are expected to make their debut have been spotted online. The South Korean tech giant is tipped to launch the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Watch 5 series, and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, along with the accessories for these products.

Tipster Evan Blass in collaboration with 91Mobiles has leaked renders of the devices expected to launch at the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event. The latest set of renders appear to be in line with the previous leaks of the above-mentioned Galaxy products. In the images, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 can be seen in three colour options with a triple rear camera setup and an LED flash. The Galaxy Z Flip 4, on the other hand, can be seen in four colour options, including a Purple colour option that was previously tipped earlier.

samsung galaxy z fold 4 renders 91mobiles Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Photo Credit: 91Mobiles/ Evan Blass

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 images also suggest a design similar to the Galaxy Z Flip 3. It can be seen with a dual rear camera setup placed on a black band that is also expected to house the outer display of the foldable phone. Purported renders of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series have surfaced online in the past. However, the images shared by the publication suggest three more colour options for the Galaxy Watch 5. Meanwhile, the Pro variant can be seen in two colour options. The smartwatches are reportedly going to feature a similar circular dial like the previous generation Galaxy smartwatches.

samsung galaxy watch 5 renders 91mobiles Galaxy Watch 5

Photo Credit: 91Mobiles/ Evan Blass

The renders of the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro suggest that the earbuds could be launched in three colour options. This also includes a purple colour option for the TWS earphones. The images of the accessories have been shared by the publication. They show back covers with a belt hook for the Galaxy Z Flip 4. It also suggests the colour options for the straps of the rumoured Galaxy Watch 5 series. Alleged renders of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 have also been leaked earlier.

samsung galaxy buds 2 pro renders 91mobiles Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

Photo Credit: 91Mobiles/ Evan Blass

samsung accessories renders 91mobiles Accessories

Photo Credit: 91Mobiles/ Evan Blass

The South Korean tech giant, Samsung, has already announced that the Galaxy Unpacked event will take place on August 10 at 6.30pm IST. The company has also started pre-booking for the upcoming Galaxy smartphones in India that are expected to be the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4.

Do Samsung's Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series have any Android competition? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Vibrant folding display
  • Very good build quality, easily pocketable
  • Top-tier performance
  • Water-resistant design
  • Bad
  • Main screen washes out under sunlight
  • Cover screen could be more functional
  • Weak battery life, slow charging
  • Low-light video could be better
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 review
Display (Primary) 6.70-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 3300mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2640 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Unpacked, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
Omega Seiki Partners With Agri Junction to Deploy 10,000 Electric Vehicles to Cater to Rural Market Demand
Thai Central Bank Digital Currency to Enter Testing This Year, Bank of Thailand Says

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 Renders Surface Online Ahead of Galaxy Unpacked Event: Report
