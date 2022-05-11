Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Z Fold 4 Spotted on 3C Website With 25W Fast Charging

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is tipped to feature wider front and inner displays.

By Apoorva Sinha | Updated: 11 May 2022 15:50 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Z Fold 4 Spotted on 3C Website With 25W Fast Charging

Photo Credit: Twitter/ IceUniverse

Inner display of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is said to be wider as compared to that on Galaxy Z Fold 3

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Z Fold 4 have been rumoured for a while
  • Samsung tipped to use wider panels for Galaxy Z Fold 4 display
  • Both the phones are said to support 25W charging speed

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4's inner and outer display dimensions have been tipped in a recent leak. The leak shows the alleged look of the inner and outer screens of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and suggests that the smartphone will arrive with an outer display with 23:9 aspect ratio. Besides this, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 handsets have also been spotted on a Chinese 3C certification website, which suggests that the phones will support a maximum charging speed of 25W. The Chinese 3C listing tips that both foldable smartphones will support the same charging speeds.

According to a tweet by reliable tipster IceUniverse, the inner display of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is said to offer a 6:5 aspect ratio, which makes the screen slightly wider when compared to the inside display on its predecessor Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. On the other hand, the outer display of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 has a 24.5:9 aspect ratio, but the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 4 is tipped to come with a 23:9 aspect ratio.

Besides this, an alleged 3C listing, spotted by MyFixGuide, has tipped that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 will offer 25W fast charging. The listing also suggests the model numbers of the smartphones as SM-F7210 and SM-F9360 for the Galaxy Z Flip 4, and Galaxy Z Fold 4, respectively. Both the smartphones also carry an old 25W Samsung charger with model number EP-TA800. Except for the 25W fast charging mode, the charger supports 15W (5V/3A) and 7.5W-25W (3.3-11V/2.25A) charging, as per the listing details.

Other recent specifications of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 have recently been leaked, suggesting a 108-megapixel camera. Also, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4, and Galaxy Watch 4 were reportedly spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certifications site recently, indicating these devices would launch in India soon.

How is Alexa faring in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Specifications, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Specifications
Sony PS5 Sales Cross 19 Million, 2 Million Units Sold in Q4 2021
India Will Need Around 1 Lakh Drone Pilots in Coming Years, Says Aviation Minister Scindia


 
 

