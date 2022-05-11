Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4's inner and outer display dimensions have been tipped in a recent leak. The leak shows the alleged look of the inner and outer screens of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and suggests that the smartphone will arrive with an outer display with 23:9 aspect ratio. Besides this, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 handsets have also been spotted on a Chinese 3C certification website, which suggests that the phones will support a maximum charging speed of 25W. The Chinese 3C listing tips that both foldable smartphones will support the same charging speeds.

According to a tweet by reliable tipster IceUniverse, the inner display of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is said to offer a 6:5 aspect ratio, which makes the screen slightly wider when compared to the inside display on its predecessor Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. On the other hand, the outer display of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 has a 24.5:9 aspect ratio, but the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 4 is tipped to come with a 23:9 aspect ratio.

Besides this, an alleged 3C listing, spotted by MyFixGuide, has tipped that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 will offer 25W fast charging. The listing also suggests the model numbers of the smartphones as SM-F7210 and SM-F9360 for the Galaxy Z Flip 4, and Galaxy Z Fold 4, respectively. Both the smartphones also carry an old 25W Samsung charger with model number EP-TA800. Except for the 25W fast charging mode, the charger supports 15W (5V/3A) and 7.5W-25W (3.3-11V/2.25A) charging, as per the listing details.

Other recent specifications of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 have recently been leaked, suggesting a 108-megapixel camera. Also, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4, and Galaxy Watch 4 were reportedly spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certifications site recently, indicating these devices would launch in India soon.