Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will come with a wider display featuring a 23:9 aspect ratio, a recent leak has hinted. Samsung is reportedly working on bringing the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 to the market by August. The South Korean tech giant has not revealed any information about these upcoming foldable smartphones. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 has also been rumoured to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. Another leak has suggested that that Samsung will add a swipe for split-screen feature on the Galaxy Z Fold 4 for multitasking.

The now deleted tweet by tipster @chunvn8888 via Twitter had indicated that the upcoming foldable smartphone from Samsung will sport a wider display featuring a 23:9 aspect ratio. The leak also reportedly claimed the Galaxy Z Fold 4's outer screen to come with a 2,048 x 793 pixels resolution. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 have been on the rumour mill for quite some time now. The handsets are reportedly expected to launch this August. The foldable phone is said to go on sale from August 26 in Beige, Green, and Phantom Black colour options.

Another report also claimed that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 could offer up to 1TB of onboard storage. The previous models maxed out at 512GB storage. A recent report from SamMobile indicated that the 1TB storage capacity on the Galaxy Z Fold was confirmed by a South Korean retailer.

The South Korean company has also reportedly started firmware development for the Galaxy Z Fold 4.

To recall, according to a Geekbench database listing earlier this month, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 could feature an octa-core 3.19GHz Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. It would most likely pack up to 12GB of RAM and run Android 12-based One UI software.

As mentioned earlier, another leak has also suggested that Samsung will add a swipe for split-screen feature on the Galaxy Z Fold 4 for multitasking. This functionality is likely to allow users to enter the split-screen mode by just swiping on the screen.