Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 to Reportedly Come With a Wider Display

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 has also been rumoured to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 22 June 2022 18:28 IST
Samsung has also reportedly started firmware development for the Galaxy Z Fold 4

Highlights
  • Galaxy Z Fold 4 is said to go on sale from August 26
  • Galaxy Z Fold 4 could offer upto 1TB of onboard storage
  • Samsung is said to add a swipe for split-screen feature

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will come with a wider display featuring a 23:9 aspect ratio, a recent leak has hinted. Samsung is reportedly working on bringing the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 to the market by August. The South Korean tech giant has not revealed any information about these upcoming foldable smartphones. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 has also been rumoured to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. Another leak has suggested that that Samsung will add a swipe for split-screen feature on the Galaxy Z Fold 4 for multitasking.

The now deleted tweet by tipster @chunvn8888 via Twitter had indicated that the upcoming foldable smartphone from Samsung will sport a wider display featuring a 23:9 aspect ratio. The leak also reportedly claimed the Galaxy Z Fold 4's outer screen to come with a 2,048 x 793 pixels resolution. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 have been on the rumour mill for quite some time now. The handsets are reportedly expected to launch this August. The foldable phone is said to go on sale from August 26 in Beige, Green, and Phantom Black colour options.

Another report also claimed that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 could offer up to 1TB of onboard storage. The previous models maxed out at 512GB storage. A recent report from SamMobile indicated that the 1TB storage capacity on the Galaxy Z Fold was confirmed by a South Korean retailer.

The South Korean company has also reportedly started firmware development for the Galaxy Z Fold 4.

To recall, according to a Geekbench database listing earlier this month, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 could feature an octa-core 3.19GHz Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. It would most likely pack up to 12GB of RAM and run Android 12-based One UI software.

As mentioned earlier, another leak has also suggested that Samsung will add a swipe for split-screen feature on the Galaxy Z Fold 4 for multitasking. This functionality is likely to allow users to enter the split-screen mode by just swiping on the screen.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 specifications
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. She has directed investigative documentaries, PSAs, and video features covering arts, culture, science, and general news in the past.  She believes in the power of the Internet and is constantly looking out for the next new technology that is going to transform life on earth. When not doing things news, she can be found reading fiction, physics or philosophy, plucking berries, or talking cinema. Write to her at jasminj@ndtv.com or get in touch on ...More
Spectrum Auction: DoT Gives Relief to Telcos by Scrapping Spectrum Usage Charge Floor Rate
Ms. Marvel Episode 3 Brings Clandestines Into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Who Are They?

