Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Colours Options Leak Online, Tipped to Offer Up to 512GB of Inbuilt Storage

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Colours Options Leak Online, Tipped to Offer Up to 512GB of Inbuilt Storage

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is tipped to come in four colour options — Beige, Burgundy, Phantom Black and Grey-Green.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 14 July 2022 10:37 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Colours Options Leak Online, Tipped to Offer Up to 512GB of Inbuilt Storage

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will succeed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 (pictured)

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is expected to launch soon
  • The smartphone is expected to carry triple rear cameras
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is said to feature a 50-megapixel primary camera

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, the rumoured new foldable smartphone from the South Korean brand, is expected to go official in August this year. Ahead of the formal announcement, a new leak has tipped the phone's colour options as well as storage details. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 successor is said to come in four different shades and three storage options. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is said to carry a 50-megapixel primary sensor. It is expected to come with the same price tag as its predecessor.

Known tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) has leaked the colour variants and storage details of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 on Twitter. As per the leak, the upcoming foldable phone will come in four colour options — Beige, Burgundy, Phantom Black, and Grey-Green. The Beige, Grey-Green, and Phantom Black variants could come in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage options, in contrast, the Burgundy Red variant is said to be offered with 256GB and 512GB storage options. However, there is no official word from Samsung on this.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 has been on the rumour mill for quite some time now. A recent leak suggested that the price of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 would be the same as its predecessor which is Rs. 1,49,999. It is expected to be unveiled next month alongside the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. The smartphone is said to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and could run on Android 12 out-of-the-box. It is likely to pack a triple rear camera unit led by 50-megapixel primary sensor.

Samsung is expected to add a swipe for a split-screen feature on the Galaxy Z Fold 4 for multitasking. This functionality is likely to allow users to enter the split-screen mode by just swiping on the screen.

How does the Oppo Find N improve over Galaxy Z Fold 3? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Specifications, Samsung
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Celsius Files for Bankruptcy a Month After Freezing Withdrawals, Amid Ongoing Industry Turmoil

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Colours Options Leak Online, Tipped to Offer Up to 512GB of Inbuilt Storage
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M13, Galaxy M13 5G India Launch Today 12 Noon: Details
  2. iPhone 14 Could Be $100 More Expensive Than iPhone 13: Report
  3. Nothing Phone 1 First Impressions: Lighting Up the Competition
  4. Nothing Phone Power 45W Charger, Accessories Launched in India
  5. Nokia T10 Tablet With 8-Inch HD Display, 5,100mAh Battery Announced: Details
  6. Oppo Reno 8 India Variant Hands-on Images Leaked Ahead of Launch
  7. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  8. Blaupunkt BTW100 True Wireless Earphones Review
  9. Apple iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS Ventura Public Beta Released: All Details
  10. LeTV Y2 Pro With iPhone 13 Pro Like Design Launched: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Tesla Autopilot Executive Departs Ahead of Elon Musk’s Plans to Achieve Full Self-Driving Capability
  2. Samsung Galaxy M13, Galaxy M13 5G India Launch Today 12 Noon: How to Watch Livestream
  3. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Colours Options Leak Online, Tipped to Offer Up to 512GB of Inbuilt Storage
  4. Celsius Files for Bankruptcy a Month After Freezing Withdrawals, Amid Ongoing Industry Turmoil
  5. Hyundai Aims to Take on Tesla With Launch of Ioniq 6 First Electric Sedan
  6. Twitter’s Lawsuit Against Elon Musk to Be Overseen by First Female Chief Judge on Delaware’s Business Court
  7. Musk Says SpaceX Starship Booster to Return to Launch Pad After Recent Explosion
  8. Netflix Names Microsoft as Technology and Sales Partner for Ad-Supported Subscription Plan
  9. Infosys to Acquire Denmark-Based BASE Life Science for EUR 10 Million to Strengthen Footprint in Europe
  10. Staring at Yourself During Virtual Chats Can Worsen Your Mood, Study Reveals
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.