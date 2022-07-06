Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will be equipped with a camera module similar to its predecessor, according to a tipster. The latest renders show a silver metallic housing surrounding the triple rear camera setup. Previously, alleged leaked renders of the smartphone had suggested that the handset would feature a differently styled camera module. The tipster also claims that the primary camera of the foldable phone will be equipped with a 50-megapixel shooter. The smartphone is tipped to launch at the same price as its predecessor.

Tipster TechTalkTV shared a new render of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 on Twitter that shows a camera module with a similar design as the Galaxy Z Fold 3. The latest render shows the triple rear camera setup on the smartphone surrounded by a silver metallic housing. The upcoming foldable handset will feature a 50-megapixel primary camera. The new render appears to refute the claims regarding the design of the camera module shown in previously shared renders.

Previously shared renders of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 by tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer aka @OnLeaks in collaboration with SmartPrix showed a redesigned rear camera module on the company's rumoured foldable handset.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 price, availability (expected)

According to a recent report, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is expected to launch with the same price tag as the Galaxy Z Fold 3, which was launched with a price tag of Rs. 1,49,999. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 has been tipped to launch in early August.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 specifications (expected)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will reportedly be equipped with a wider display with a 23:9 aspect ratio. The outer display of the foldable phone is said to feature a 2,048x793 pixels resolution. According to a report, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The handset was previously spotted on benchmarking website Geekbench, with the model number SM-F936U. The smartphone is expected to run Android 12 out-of-the-box.