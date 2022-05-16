Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 has been in the news for some time, and its launch is expected to happen alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 4 in August 2022. A new report suggests that the latest foldable flagship from the South Korean giant will feature a well-balanced camera setup. According to the report, the handset will be packed with a triple camera setup on the rear. The primary camera of the phone is also said to be somewhat similar to those found on the Samsung Galaxy S22 series.

According to a tweet by tipster Ice Universe, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will feature a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 12-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom lens. The rumoured handset is also said to have a higher resolution sensor as compared to the Samsung Galaxy S22 series. At the same time, the tipster also claimed through another tweet that the telephoto camera on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 with a 3x optical zoom lens is its "strongest" ever, better than the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, which has 10x optical zoom with its periscope telephoto lens paired with a 10-megapixel sensor, and 3x optical zoom with its telephoto lens that's also paired with a 10-megapixel sensor.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 specifications(rumoured)

Although not much has been leaked about the foldable smartphone's specifications, there have been leaks in the past regarding its enhanced performance, rear cameras and battery capacity. A report that came out last month also suggested that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will feature a 10-megapixel telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom.

Besides this, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 was also tipped to feature a 108-megapixel camera, last month, though now that appears to be wrong, if Ice Universe is correct. Another report recently suggested that this new foldable smartphone could come with an S Pen stylus that is said to be under mass production in several regions of Europe and Asia. However, a recent leak, on the other hand, suggests the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 might still miss out on a built-in S Pen slot. The same report also claims that the Samsung phone will come up with a lighter weight than its predecessor.

On the battery capacity front, the handset is said to be packed with two batteries with a combined capacity of 4,270mAh. The first battery may come with a 2,002mAh and the second with a 2,268mAh capacity. Moreover, the phone is also expected to come with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ chipset.