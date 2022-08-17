Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 was launched globally on August 10. The new foldable smartphone reportedly doesn't offer support for 4K video recording at 60fps with its 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle rear camera. The feature could make its way to the foldable phone later with a software update, like the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+, according to the report. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 features a triple rear camera setup. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, coupled with 12GB of RAM.

According to a report by SamMobile, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 does not feature support for recording 4K video at 60fps with its 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera. This was reportedly the case with the review unit the publication received.

The ultra-wide angle camera of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 could get support for recording 4K resolution videos at 60fps with a software update, as per the report. The report added that the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ were also launched without support for the functionality, which was later enabled via an update. Some features could also be missing as the publication was using a review unit.

Gadgets 360 has reached out to Samsung for a comment regarding the missing support for 4K resolution video recording at 60fps with the ultra-wide angle camera on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. We will update the copy with Samsung's response.

To recall, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 was launched on August 10 during the Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event. The foldable phone features a 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex primary display and a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X outer display. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, coupled with 12GB of RAM.

For optics, it features a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and a 10-megapixel telephoto lens. On the cover display, it sports a 10-megapixel selfie shooter, and under the main display it gets a 4-megapixel selfie camera. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 packs a 4,400mAh dual battery with 25W fast charging support.