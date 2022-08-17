Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Wide Angle Camera Doesn’t Support Recording 4K Video at 60fps: Report

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Wide-Angle Camera Doesn’t Support Recording 4K Video at 60fps: Report

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 was launched globally on August 10 during the Galaxy Unpacked event.

By Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 17 August 2022 17:29 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Wide-Angle Camera Doesn’t Support Recording 4K Video at 60fps: Report

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 (pictured) features a 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex primary display

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is equipped with a triple rear camera setup
  • The 12-megapixel rear camera reportedly misses 4K 60fps video recording
  • Samsung could enable the functionality with a software update

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 was launched globally on August 10. The new foldable smartphone reportedly doesn't offer support for 4K video recording at 60fps with its 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle rear camera. The feature could make its way to the foldable phone later with a software update, like the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+, according to the report. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 features a triple rear camera setup. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, coupled with 12GB of RAM.

According to a report by SamMobile, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 does not feature support for recording 4K video at 60fps with its 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera. This was reportedly the case with the review unit the publication received.

The ultra-wide angle camera of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 could get support for recording 4K resolution videos at 60fps with a software update, as per the report. The report added that the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ were also launched without support for the functionality, which was later enabled via an update. Some features could also be missing as the publication was using a review unit.

Gadgets 360 has reached out to Samsung for a comment regarding the missing support for 4K resolution video recording at 60fps with the ultra-wide angle camera on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. We will update the copy with Samsung's response.

To recall, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 was launched on August 10 during the Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event. The foldable phone features a 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex primary display and a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X outer display. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, coupled with 12GB of RAM.

For optics, it features a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and a 10-megapixel telephoto lens. On the cover display, it sports a 10-megapixel selfie shooter, and under the main display it gets a 4-megapixel selfie camera. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 packs a 4,400mAh dual battery with 25W fast charging support.

What should you make of Realme's three new offerings? We discuss them on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Samsung Galaxy S21+

Samsung Galaxy S21+

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good performance
  • Capable cameras
  • Decent battery life
  • Bad
  • Lacks curved-edge QHD+ display
  • No bundled charger
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S21+ review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 2100
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 64-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 4800mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S21

Samsung Galaxy S21

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact
  • Good performance
  • Capable cameras
  • Bad
  • Polycarbonate back
  • Average battery life
  • No bundled charger
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S21 review
Display 6.20-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 2100
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 64-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Samsung Galaxy S21, Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus
Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 Buzz With AMOLED Display, Bluetooth Calling Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Vivo India Money Laundering Probe: Firms Permitted to Operate Frozen Bank Accounts by Delhi High Court

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Wide-Angle Camera Doesn’t Support Recording 4K Video at 60fps: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 14 Series Launch Date Said to be Targeted for September 7: Details
  2. Moto Tab G62 With Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched in India: All Details
  3. House of the Dragon India Release Time Announced
  4. Flipkart Fined Rs. 1 Lakh Over Sale of Sub-Standard Pressure Cookers: Details
  5. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Flip 4 Price in India Revealed, Bookings Go Live
  6. Oppo Reno 8 With 64-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Details
  7. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  8. Samsung Records 50,000 Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 Bookings
  9. Oppo Enco X2 True Wireless Earphones Review
  10. Sony XR-85X95K Ultra-HD Mini LED TV Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 6,99,990
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 14 Series Launch Date Said to be Targeted for September 7 Ahead of Busy Fall Product Season
  2. Coinbase Insider Trading Could Be More Widespread Than First US Case, Study Claims
  3. Jio Leads Race in Adding Mobile Subscribers in June; Airtel, Vodafone Idea Significantly Behind: TRAI
  4. Samsung Says No Impact of Inflation on Phone Sales; Records 50,000 Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 Bookings
  5. NTPC Lowers Carbon Footprint; Plans Projects to Light Up 2 Lakh Households, Reduce CO2 Emissions
  6. Vivo X Fold S Could Arrive in September; iQoo Neo 7 Launch Timeline Tipped
  7. Spotify Offering 3-Month Free Subscription to New Premium Members Under Select Plans; Reportedly Testing Audio Reactions
  8. Social Media Firms Introduce Few Changes Ahead of Upcoming US Midterm Elections
  9. Crypto Lender Hodlnaut Files Application for Creditor Protection in Singapore
  10. Noise, Other Homegrown Brands Lead Wearables Shipments in India During H1 2022: IDC
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.