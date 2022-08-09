Samsung will host the Galaxy Unpacked event on Wednesday where it is likely to unveil its next generation of foldable smartphones — Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4. Close to its apparent launch, there have been several rumours regarding the specifications and design of these handsets. In related news, a recent report claims that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 could feature an improved under-display camera, which might be even harder to spot than what we saw on the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

As per a report by Sammobile, tipster Samsung Rydah shared a tweet (now blocked) that revealed some of the alleged specifications of the under-display camera featured on the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 4. The Samsung smartphone is tipped to feature an upgraded technology that might better hide the under-display camera compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

The screen above the under-display camera is supposedly covered with scattered subpixels instead of the collective subpixels used in the Galaxy Z Fold 3. The resolution has reportedly also been boosted by up to 40 percent as a result. The display area above the under-display camera is said to have a pixel density of 132ppi. In comparison, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 under-display camera area had a 94ppi pixel density. These supposed features could result in the under-display camera being even less visible.

A past report shed some light on the camera specifications of the Galaxy Z Fold 4. Its triple rear camera is said to feature a 50-megapixel primary sensor along with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and a 12-megapixel telephoto sensor. Furthermore, the telephoto sensor is said to be fitted with a 3x optical zoom lens.

Alleged live images of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 recently leaked. These images showcased the triple-camera setup on the top left corner of the rear panel as well as the under-display selfie camera on the foldable display.