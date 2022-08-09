Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 to Hide Its Under-Display Camera Better Than Predecessor: Report

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 might also feature a 50-megapixel primary camera.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 9 August 2022 14:56 IST
Photo Credit: Evan Blass

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4’s under-display camera area might have 132ppi pixel density

  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 alleged live images leaked recently
  • It might feature a telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom
  • The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is likely to launch alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 4

Samsung will host the Galaxy Unpacked event on Wednesday where it is likely to unveil its next generation of foldable smartphones — Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4. Close to its apparent launch, there have been several rumours regarding the specifications and design of these handsets. In related news, a recent report claims that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 could feature an improved under-display camera, which might be even harder to spot than what we saw on the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

As per a report by Sammobile, tipster Samsung Rydah shared a tweet (now blocked) that revealed some of the alleged specifications of the under-display camera featured on the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 4. The Samsung smartphone is tipped to feature an upgraded technology that might better hide the under-display camera compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

The screen above the under-display camera is supposedly covered with scattered subpixels instead of the collective subpixels used in the Galaxy Z Fold 3. The resolution has reportedly also been boosted by up to 40 percent as a result. The display area above the under-display camera is said to have a pixel density of 132ppi. In comparison, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 under-display camera area had a 94ppi pixel density. These supposed features could result in the under-display camera being even less visible.

A past report shed some light on the camera specifications of the Galaxy Z Fold 4. Its triple rear camera is said to feature a 50-megapixel primary sensor along with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and a 12-megapixel telephoto sensor. Furthermore, the telephoto sensor is said to be fitted with a 3x optical zoom lens.

Alleged live images of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 recently leaked. These images showcased the triple-camera setup on the top left corner of the rear panel as well as the under-display selfie camera on the foldable display.

Do Samsung's Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series have any Android competition? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 review
Display (Primary) 7.60-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 4-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 2208x1768 pixels
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Samsung
Motorola Razr 2022, Moto X30 Pro, Moto S30 Pro Launch to Take Place on August 11; Specifications Teased

