Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Specifications Leaked; May Get a 108-Megapixel Camera

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is expected to launch with a camera setup similar to the Galaxy S22 series.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 21 April 2022 13:35 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ @BenGeskin

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is tipped to feature a new and improved single hinge design

  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is said to feature 10-megapixel telephoto sensor
  • S Pen stylus for Galaxy Z Fold 4 could be under mass production
  • The smartphone could also feature a single hinge design

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will feature a 108-megapixel camera, according to a recent leak. The handset from Samsung has been in the news for some time and its launch is expected to happen alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 4 in August 2022. Earlier reports have indicated that the smartphone will launch with a camera setup similar to the Galaxy S22 series. A few days ago, another tipster had suggested that the S Pen stylus for the new foldable handset could be under mass production in several regions of Europe and Asia.

According to tipster Dohyun Kim, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will feature a 108-megapixel camera. Another report that came out earlier this month suggested that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will feature a 10-megapixel telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom. Samsung Galaxy S22 series also features a 3x optical zoom sensor. In comparison, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 came with a 12-megapixel telephoto sensor with 2x optical zoom. Previous leaks regarding the upcoming flagship smartphone from Samsung have also hinted aa single hinge design.

The foldable smartphone from Samsung will most likely get a 10-megapixel selfie camera on the front cover display. This is the same sensor that is used on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy S22 series. The new Galaxy Z Fold 4 is also expected to get a higher-resolution under display camera.

Another tipster had recently suggested that the S Pen stylus for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 could be under mass production in several regions of Europe and Asia. Some rumours speculate that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 from Samsung could be the first foldable smartphone to feature a slot for storing a stylus.

Should you buy a 4G or 5G budget phone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 specifications
AMD Radeon RX 6400 Compact Desktop GPU With Smart Access Memory Technology Launched

