  Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 One UI 4.1 Update With New Camera Features Rolling Out: Report

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 One UI 4.1 Update With New Camera Features Rolling Out: Report

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 update comes with firmware version F926BXXU1CVEB.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 8 June 2022 18:44 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 was launched in India in August last year

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S22 Series was launched with One UI 4.1 out of the box
  • Object Eraser feature allows to remove distracting objects from images
  • The update adds auto picture adjustment to Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 have reportedly started receiving the Android 12-based One UI 4.1 update in select regions. The Android 12 update for Galaxy Z Fold 3 comes with firmware version F926BXXU1CVEB, while the update for Galaxy Flip has firmware version F711BXXU2CVEB. The update first debuted alongside the Samsung Galaxy S22 series and is now bringing new camera and photo editing features to the foldable phones. The update also adds Google Duo Live sharing functionality, brings Samsung keyboard with built-in Grammarly support, and adds Object Eraser function among others.

As per a report by TizenHelp, Samsung's latest foldable smartphones Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 started receiving One UI 4.1 update based on Android 12 in select markets. As mentioned, the software update for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 reportedly has firmware version F926BXXU1CVEB, while the update for Galaxy Z Flip 3 comes with firmware version F711BXXU2CVEB.

New camera features including improved low-light portrait photography and auto picture adjustment, that were already introduced in the Galaxy S22 series, will reach the latest foldable with the latest update.

With One UI 4.1, Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 users can share their screen with friends to view photos in Gallery together while talking to them over call. It allows to share browser screen and collaborate on Samsung Notes while on a video call. Object Eraser feature lets users remove distracting objects and shadows in the background of an image. The One UI 4.1 will also add features like Google Duo Live Sharing, Smart Calendar, Quick Share as well as a Grammarly integration to the Samsung keyboard.

Eligible Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 units will receive the latest update automatically. Users can also manually check for the update by heading to Settings > Software update > Download and install. Users are recommended to update their Samsung foldable smartphones while they are connected to a strong Wi-Fi and are put on charging.​

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Large, vibrant folding display
  • Intuitive software for multitasking
  • Top-tier performance
  • Great-sounding speakers
  • Water-resistant design
  • Bad
  • Average battery life
  • Cameras could do better in low light
  • Heavy, bulky when folded
  • Expensive
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 review
Display (Primary) 7.60-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 4-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 2208x1768 pixels
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Vibrant folding display
  • Very good build quality, easily pocketable
  • Top-tier performance
  • Water-resistant design
  • Bad
  • Main screen washes out under sunlight
  • Cover screen could be more functional
  • Weak battery life, slow charging
  • Low-light video could be better
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 review
Display (Primary) 6.70-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 3300mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2640 pixels
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, Samsung Security Update, Samsung, Android 12, One UI 4.1, One UI 4.1 Features
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
