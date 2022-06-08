Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 have reportedly started receiving the Android 12-based One UI 4.1 update in select regions. The Android 12 update for Galaxy Z Fold 3 comes with firmware version F926BXXU1CVEB, while the update for Galaxy Flip has firmware version F711BXXU2CVEB. The update first debuted alongside the Samsung Galaxy S22 series and is now bringing new camera and photo editing features to the foldable phones. The update also adds Google Duo Live sharing functionality, brings Samsung keyboard with built-in Grammarly support, and adds Object Eraser function among others.

As per a report by TizenHelp, Samsung's latest foldable smartphones Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 started receiving One UI 4.1 update based on Android 12 in select markets. As mentioned, the software update for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 reportedly has firmware version F926BXXU1CVEB, while the update for Galaxy Z Flip 3 comes with firmware version F711BXXU2CVEB.

New camera features including improved low-light portrait photography and auto picture adjustment, that were already introduced in the Galaxy S22 series, will reach the latest foldable with the latest update.

With One UI 4.1, Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 users can share their screen with friends to view photos in Gallery together while talking to them over call. It allows to share browser screen and collaborate on Samsung Notes while on a video call. Object Eraser feature lets users remove distracting objects and shadows in the background of an image. The One UI 4.1 will also add features like Google Duo Live Sharing, Smart Calendar, Quick Share as well as a Grammarly integration to the Samsung keyboard.

Eligible Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 units will receive the latest update automatically. Users can also manually check for the update by heading to Settings > Software update > Download and install. Users are recommended to update their Samsung foldable smartphones while they are connected to a strong Wi-Fi and are put on charging.​