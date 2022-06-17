Technology News
  Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Gets Camera Improvements With June 2022 Android Security Patch: Report

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Gets Camera Improvements With June 2022 Android Security Patch: Report

The June 2022 Android security patch for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is said to be currently available in Europe.

By Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 17 June 2022 16:09 IST


Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 (pictured) features a 7.6-inch primary display

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 was launched in India in August 2021
  • The foldable Samsung phone comes with a 4,400mAh battery
  • The update is said to reach other regions soon

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 has reportedly started receiving the latest June 2022 Android security patch. The update is said to bring fixes for several privacy and security vulnerabilities. Most importantly, the update is said to bring camera performance improvements. The Night Portrait feature has been enhanced and the support for the telephoto camera has been brought to the stock camera application's Pro mode, as per the report. The changelog also mentions that the handset has received the Auto Framing feature in supported video conferencing applications. The smartphone was launched in India in August 2021.

According to a report from Sammobile, Samsung has started rolling out the June 2022 Android security patch for the Galaxy Z Fold 3. The update is said to be currently available in Europe with the firmware version F926BXXS1CVEE. It is expected to start rolling out in other markets within the next few days.

With the latest June 2022 Android security patch, Galaxy Z Fold 3 is said to get several camera improvements along with fixes for over 66 privacy and security vulnerabilities. The Night Portrait feature of the camera has reportedly been improved. This update is also said to bring the support for the telephoto lens in the stock camera application's Pro mode. The report added that the official changelog mentions that the handset has received the Auto Framing feature in the supported video conferencing applications. Samsung has reportedly said that the image quality should improve when taking shots from social media applications like Instagram and Snapchat.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 should automatically receive the latest June 2022 Android security patch. If it has not, eligible users can manually update the smartphone by heading over to Settings > Software update > Download and Install.

To recall, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 was launched in India in August last year. The foldable smartphone features a 7.6-inch primary Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex display with QXGA+ resolution (2,208x1,768 pixels) and 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The handset comes with an outer 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with HD+ resolution (832x2,268 pixels) and 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The foldable phone is powered by a 5nm octa-core SoC coupled with 12GB RAM. It gets 256GB and 512GB UFS 3.1 storage options as well. The smartphone comes with a 4,400mAh dual-cell battery with 25W fast charging support.

What is the best value flagship smartphone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.




  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Large, vibrant folding display
  • Intuitive software for multitasking
  • Top-tier performance
  • Great-sounding speakers
  • Water-resistant design
  • Bad
  • Average battery life
  • Cameras could do better in low light
  • Heavy, bulky when folded
  • Expensive
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 review
Display (Primary) 7.60-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 4-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 2208x1768 pixels
Comments

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 specifications, Instagram, Snapchat

