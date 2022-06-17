Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 has reportedly started receiving the latest June 2022 Android security patch. The update is said to bring fixes for several privacy and security vulnerabilities. Most importantly, the update is said to bring camera performance improvements. The Night Portrait feature has been enhanced and the support for the telephoto camera has been brought to the stock camera application's Pro mode, as per the report. The changelog also mentions that the handset has received the Auto Framing feature in supported video conferencing applications. The smartphone was launched in India in August 2021.

According to a report from Sammobile, Samsung has started rolling out the June 2022 Android security patch for the Galaxy Z Fold 3. The update is said to be currently available in Europe with the firmware version F926BXXS1CVEE. It is expected to start rolling out in other markets within the next few days.

With the latest June 2022 Android security patch, Galaxy Z Fold 3 is said to get several camera improvements along with fixes for over 66 privacy and security vulnerabilities. The Night Portrait feature of the camera has reportedly been improved. This update is also said to bring the support for the telephoto lens in the stock camera application's Pro mode. The report added that the official changelog mentions that the handset has received the Auto Framing feature in the supported video conferencing applications. Samsung has reportedly said that the image quality should improve when taking shots from social media applications like Instagram and Snapchat.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 should automatically receive the latest June 2022 Android security patch. If it has not, eligible users can manually update the smartphone by heading over to Settings > Software update > Download and Install.

To recall, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 was launched in India in August last year. The foldable smartphone features a 7.6-inch primary Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex display with QXGA+ resolution (2,208x1,768 pixels) and 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The handset comes with an outer 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with HD+ resolution (832x2,268 pixels) and 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The foldable phone is powered by a 5nm octa-core SoC coupled with 12GB RAM. It gets 256GB and 512GB UFS 3.1 storage options as well. The smartphone comes with a 4,400mAh dual-cell battery with 25W fast charging support.