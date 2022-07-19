Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Gets eSIM, DSDS Support With July Update in US: Reports

The July update for the Galaxy Z Fold 2 comes with firmware version F916USQS2HVF3.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 19 July 2022 13:54 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Gets eSIM, DSDS Support With July Update in US: Reports

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung launched Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 in September 2020

Highlights
  • An eSIM is an embedded SIM inside the device
  • The update brings security improvements and general bug fixes
  • Samsung Z Fold 2 users in the US are reportedly getting new update

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 units are getting a new update that brings eSIM and Dual SIM, Dual Standby (DSDS) support alongside general bug fixes and improvements. Samsung is said to be rolling out the July 2022 security patch to Galaxy Z Fold 2 phones in the US. The Android 12 update for the foldable device comes with firmware version F916USQS2HVF3. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 was launched in September 2020 with Android 10 with One UI 2.5 on top.

As per a post on the Verizon support page, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 smartphones are getting the July 2022 update with firmware version number F916USQS2HVF3. The update brings along eSIM support for Galaxy Z Fold 2 units in the US. An eSIM is an embedded SIM inside the device and with the help of an eSIM, users can connect to their network without a physical SIM card in their phone. The update also adds support for Dual SIM and Dual Standby (DSDS) protocol, meaning that users of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 can use both physical SIM and eSIM at the same time, with two different numbers on the phone.

As per user reports on Reddit, the June 2022 security update for both the unlocked and carrier units of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 enabled the eSIM functionality. As reported by XDA Developers, the firmware versions for the two variants are F916USQU2HVF1 and F916U1UEU2HVF4, respectively.

Since the July build is already available, users can directly get the July update first with all the new upgrades. If past updates are any indication, Samsung is likely to broaden the rollout of its latest update to other markets in the coming days.

Eligible Samsung Z Fold 2 users will get the latest update automatically. Interested users can also manually check for the update by heading to Settings > Software update > Download and install. It is recommended to update smartphones while they are connected to a strong Wi-Fi network and charging.

What is the best value flagship smartphone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, Samsung Security Update, June Android Security Patch, July Android Security Patch, Samsung, DSDS, eSIM
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Solid-State EV Batteries Could Cut Carbon Emissions by 29 Percent, Climate Group Says

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Gets eSIM, DSDS Support With July Update in US: Reports
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Sony WI-C100 Neckband Wireless Earphones Launched in India
  2. Bajaj Chetak, Ather 450, More: Leading Electric Scooters to Buy in India
  3. Nothing Phone 1 Users Complain of Green Tint, Dead Pixels on Screen
  4. Japan Plans Ambitious Space Mission To Link Planets By Train: Report
  5. Google Pixel 6a Price in India Tipped Around Rs. 37,000: Details
  6. iQoo 10, 10 Pro Set to Launch Today: All You Need to Know
  7. Vivo T1x Price in India, Key Specifications Leaked Ahead of July 20 Launch
  8. Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G First Impressions: Dressed to Impress
  9. Oppo Reno 8, Reno 8 Pro Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Begins on July 23: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. US Chip Bill Gains Momentum as Republican Support Grows Ahead of Senate Vote
  2. SEC Chairman Gary Gensler Lays Out Regulatory Responsibilities Around Crypto
  3. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Gets eSIM, DSDS Support With July Update in US: Reports
  4. Solid-State EV Batteries Could Cut Carbon Emissions by 29 Percent, Climate Group Says
  5. Xiaomi Mi 13 to Get Self-Developed IC for 100W Wired, 50W Wireless Charging: Report
  6. Global Smartphone Shipments Fell 9 Percent in Q2 2022, Samsung Holds Biggest Market Share: Canalys
  7. FIFA 23 Trailer to Premiere on July 20, Cover Art Revealed
  8. Minus One Season 2: Lionsgate Play Renews YouTube Web Series, Now in Production
  9. Dune: Part Two Has Begun Production, Releasing on November 17, 2023
  10. Celsius Users May Have Signed Away Rights to Their Crypto Assets, Lawyers Cite ‘Terms of Service’
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.