Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, Unlocked Galaxy S20 FE 5G Get June 2022 Android Security Patch: Report

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, Unlocked Galaxy S20 FE 5G Get June 2022 Android Security Patch: Report

Galaxy Z Flip is said to get a fix for QR code scanner issues with this update.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 24 June 2022 17:34 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, Unlocked Galaxy S20 FE 5G Get June 2022 Android Security Patch: Report

Photo Credit: Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip was initially launched in February 2020

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip users in Italy are reportedly getting this update
  • This update bears the firmware number F700FXXU8GVF3
  • Samsung has already released this update for Galaxy Z Fold 3, Flip 3

Samsung has already released the June 2022 Android security update for several of its handsets, including the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3. Now, it is being reported that the original Galaxy Z Flip is also getting this update. It is supposedly only being rolled out for limited users in Europe. The South Korean tech giant is expected to soon make this update widely available. In related news, the unlocked version of the Galaxy S20 FE 5G is also getting this update in the United States.

As per a report by Sammobile, Samsung is rolling out the June 2022 Android security patch for the Galaxy Z Flip in Italy. The update has the firmware number F700FXXU8GVF3. This new security update is said to bring fixes for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, QR code scanning, and more. Furthermore, Galaxy Z Flip users can download this firmware update when notified or head over to Settings > Software update > Download and Install.

Another report by Sammobile mentions that the unlocked model of the Galaxy S20 FE 5G is also receiving the June 2022 Android security patch in the United States with firmware version G781U1UES7EVF1. The carrier-locked version has reportedly already received this update in the US.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is another foldable smartphone by Samsung that recently received the June 2022 Android security patch. Reportedly, this update was also initially rolled out in Europe. The update carried the firmware version F926BXXS1CVEE. It is said to include a number of camera fixes along with over 66 fixes for privacy and security vulnerabilities. The report also mentions that this patch adds telephoto lens support in the stock camera application's Pro mode. It is said to include the Auto Framing feature for supported video conferencing applications. Furthermore, Samsung claims that this update should improve the image quality of shots taken through social media applications like Instagram and Snapchat.

Are the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 still made for enthusiasts — or are they good enough for everyone? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Capable cameras
  • Premium design
  • Vibrant 120Hz display
  • Fluid software experience
  • IP rating and wireless charging
  • Bad
  • Relatively slow charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Nothing Phone 1 Invite-Only Pre-Order Pass Reservation Begins in India

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, Unlocked Galaxy S20 FE 5G Get June 2022 Android Security Patch: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Netflix Announces Release Date for Ayushmann Khurrana's Anek
  2. Nothing Phone 1 Pre-Order Pass Reservations Starts in India
  3. Nothing Phone 1 Suggested to Be Available Initially via a Pre-Order Pass
  4. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Price in India Discounted by Over 30 Percent
  5. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  6. Oppo Reno 8 Pro With MariSilicon X Chip Tipped to Launch in India by Mid-July
  7. Asus ROG Phone 6 Renders Surface Online, India Launch Tipped
  8. Noise i1 Smart Glasses With Touch Controls Debut in India
  9. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G India Launch Date, Price, Leaked: All You Need to Know
  10. Poco F4 5G to Get 2 Years of Warranty, Poco X3 Pro Warranty Extended
#Latest Stories
  1. MG Motor Inaugurates Residential Community EV Chargers in Jaipur
  2. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, Unlocked Galaxy S20 FE 5G Get June 2022 Android Security Patch: Report
  3. Nothing Phone 1 Invite-Only Pre-Order Pass Reservation Begins in India
  4. Binance Pens Exclusive NFT Partnerships With Cristiano Ronaldo: Here's What You Need to Know
  5. Anek OTT Release Date: Ayushmann Khurrana Movie to Release June 26 on Netflix
  6. Popular Chinese Messaging Platform WeChat Prohibits Accounts Dealing in NFT, Crypto Services
  7. R Madhavan, VistaVerse Announce Free Movie Tickets, NFTs of Rocketry: The Nambi Effect
  8. Nokia Style+ With 48-Megapixel Primary Camera, 4,900mAh Battery Spotted on FCC: Report
  9. Apple's Mixed Reality Headset to Be a 'Game Changer' for the Market: Ming-Chi Kuo
  10. Huawei Freebuds Pro 2 TWS Earbuds With IP54 Rating, Active Noise Cancellation Launched
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.