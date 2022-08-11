Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Z Fold 4 Pre-Booking Starts in India on August 16: Details

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Z Fold 4 pre-booking would commence on August 16 at 12 noon.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 11 August 2022 19:44 IST
Buyers opting to pre-book the smartphones will be able to avail benefits of more than Rs. 40,000

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 starts at $999 (roughly Rs. 79,000)
  • Buyers will get an exclusive gift worth Rs. 5,199
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 starts at $1,799.99 (roughly Rs. 1,42,700)

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 pre-booking in India will start on August 16 at 12pm (noon). The flagship foldable phones from Samsung will be first available for pre-booking on Samsung's official website. Customers looking to pre-book the smartphones will also be able to avail certain benefits and offers. Both the handsets were launched at the Galaxy unpacked event yesterday. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 are powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

The pre-booking for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 will start on August 16 at 12pm at its live commerce event. As mentioned earlier, the foldable smartphones from Samsung will be first available for pre-booking on the official website of Samsung.

The South Korean tech company has said that buyers opting to pre-book the smartphones will be able to avail benefits of more than Rs. 40,000 among other offers. Additionally, buyers will also get an exclusive gift worth Rs. 5,199 on pre-booking.

Customers pre-booking the Galaxy Z Flip 4 Bespoke Edition will get a slim clear cover worth Rs. 2,000 too. The offers that start on August 16 at 12 noon will go on till August 17 midnight.

To recall, both the handsets were launched at the Galaxy unpacked event on August 10, Wednesday. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 are powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The price of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 starts at $999 (roughly Rs. 79,000). The phone will be available in Blue, Bora Purple, Graphite, and Pink Gold colour options.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 comes at a starting price of $1,799.99 (roughly Rs. 1,42,700). The smartphone will be available in Beige, Graygreen, and Phantom Black colours. There is a Samsung.com exclusive Burgundy colour option as well. Indian pricing details haven't been revealed yet.

Comments

Jasmin Jose
