Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Z Fold 3 Get Android 12L-Based OneUI 4.1.1 Update

The update is said to also include the August 2022 Android security patch.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 6 September 2022 14:08 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

  • Galaxy Z Fold 4 was the first Samsung device to get Android 12L
  • It includes a new two-finger gesture, improved search, more
  • The Galaxy Tab S8 series is also receiving the Android 12L update

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 are reportedly receiving the OneUI 4.1.1 update, which is based on the tablet-centric Android 12L. This update, said to be 1.5GB in size, brings several new features, including a new taskbar, improved search, and more. The OneUI 4.1.1 update is also said to include the August 2022 Android security patch. It is understood that other foldable Samsung smartphones like Galaxy Z Fold2, Galaxy Z Fold, and the Galaxy Z Flip are also in line to receive this update soon.

According to a release by Samsung Newsroom, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 are receiving an Android 12L-based OneUI 4.1.1 update. It is said to be 1.5GB in size and bring several new features to these foldable smartphones.

The standout addition is the new taskbar, which allows the users to quickly switch apps, open apps in split-screen, and remember your favourite split-screen pairing.

There is also a new two-finger gesture to switch between full-screen and split-screen. This update also includes the August 2022 Android security patch.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 was the first Samsung device to run on the tablet-centric Android 12L operating system. As per a recent report, the Galaxy Tab S8 series is also getting Android 12L.

Do the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 offer enough over last year's models? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Samsung, One UI 4 1 1, Android 12L
