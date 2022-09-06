Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 are reportedly receiving the OneUI 4.1.1 update, which is based on the tablet-centric Android 12L. This update, said to be 1.5GB in size, brings several new features, including a new taskbar, improved search, and more. The OneUI 4.1.1 update is also said to include the August 2022 Android security patch. It is understood that other foldable Samsung smartphones like Galaxy Z Fold2, Galaxy Z Fold, and the Galaxy Z Flip are also in line to receive this update soon.

The standout addition is the new taskbar, which allows the users to quickly switch apps, open apps in split-screen, and remember your favourite split-screen pairing.

There is also a new two-finger gesture to switch between full-screen and split-screen. This update also includes the August 2022 Android security patch.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 was the first Samsung device to run on the tablet-centric Android 12L operating system. As per a recent report, the Galaxy Tab S8 series is also getting Android 12L.