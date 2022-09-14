Technology News
Galaxy Z Flip, Z Flip 5G Reportedly Getting September 2022 Security Update

The September 2022 security patch is said to fix 24 security and privacy-related vulnerabilities.

By Jasmin Jose |  Updated: 14 September 2022 19:10 IST
Users with the Galaxy Z Flip or a Galaxy Z Flip 5G in Europe can download the new software update

Highlights
  • Update for Galaxy Z Flip comes with firmware version F700FXXUAHV
  • Users in another countries can expect the update in the coming days
  • Out of the 24 vulnerabilities, 21 are high priority risks

Galaxy Z Flip and Z Flip 5G are reportedly getting the September 2022 security update. The smartphones will be receiving the update in the European countries. Other countries are expected to get the update in the coming days. The September 2022 security patch is said to fix 24 security and privacy-related vulnerabilities. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 reportedly received the OneUI 4.1.1 update earlier this month. The update bought several new features, including a new taskbar, an improved search feature, and more.

According to a recent report by SamMobile, the Galaxy Z Flip and the Z Flip 5G are said to be getting the September 2022 security update. As mentioned earlier, the smartphones will be receiving the update in the European countries for now. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Flip and the Z Flip 5G users in other countries could expect the update in the coming days.

The update for the Galaxy Z Flip comes with the firmware version F700FXXUAHVH9, which was released in Italy, while the Galaxy Z Flip 5G is receiving the update with the firmware version F707BXXU7HVH9 across Europe.

The September 2022 security patch is said to fix 24 security and privacy-related vulnerabilities. None of those vulnerabilities were reportedly labelled ‘critical.' Out of the 24, 21 are high priority, and three are moderate.

Users with the Galaxy Z Flip or a Galaxy Z Flip 5G in Europe can download the new software update by navigating to Settings > Software update​​ and tapping on Download and Install.

To recall, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 reportedly received the OneUI 4.1.1 update earlier this month. The update was 1.5GB in size and bought several new features, including a new taskbar, an improved search feature, and more.

The OneUI 4.1.1 update is also said to include the August 2022 Android security patch.

Apple unveiled eight new products at its September ‘Far Out' event. Which ones will float — and which will sink? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Galaxy Z Flip, Samsung, September 2022 security update
