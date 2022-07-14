Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Carrier, Unlocked Models Surface on FCC Database

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 could be launched on August 10.

14 July 2022
Photo Credit: Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 could cost the same as the Galaxy Z Flip 3 (pictured) at launch

  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is said to feature a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC
  • It is expected to sport a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED main display
  • The Galaxy Z Flip 4 was also spotted on the BIS certification site

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 has been spotted on the United States Federal Communications Commission (FCC) database. Two models have seemingly gained approval for the US market which could be the unlocked and carrier variants. As the rumoured August 10 launch date inches closer, more and more Galaxy Z Flip 4 leaks have started surfacing. Recently, this handset got listed on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification site as well. There also have been rumours circulating that claim Samsung might ship this smartphone at the same price as its predecessor — Galaxy Z Flip 3 — despite the various upgrades.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 bearing model numbers SM-F721U and SM-F721U1 have surfaced on the FCC database. These are expected to be the carrier and unlocked variants approved for the US market. A recent report mentioned that this smartphone was supposedly also spotted on the BIS certifications site. Unfortunately, these listings do not reveal any details regarding the smartphone.

According to a past report, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is said to feature a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. There is expected to be a 2.1-inch Super AMOLED outer display as well. Under the hood, the handset is believed to feature a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. For optics, this smartphone may feature a 12-megapixel dual rear camera setup as well as a 10-megapixel selfie shooter. It could pack a 3,700mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging and 10W wireless charging support.

Despite the expected upgrade, Samsung is reportedly considering launching the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 in India at the same price as the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3. Notably, the predecessors were launched in India starting at Rs. 84,999 and Rs. 1,49,999, respectively.

Are the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 still made for enthusiasts — or are they good enough for everyone? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Display (Primary) 7.60-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 4-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 2208x1768 pixels
Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Samsung, FCC
