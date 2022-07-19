Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Starbucks Edition moniker has reportedly been spotted ahead of the rumoured Galaxy Unpacked event. As per a tipster, Samsung has partnered with Starbucks for the special edition products, which will be offered with the Starbucks logo and in various shades of green. Along with the phone, the South Korean giant is also tipped to launch the Starbucks-themed Galaxy S22 accessories and a Galaxy Buds 2 case. Along with the lot, there is also a mention of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Santa Maria Novella Edition.

Citing tipster Paras Guglani, a report in Techyorker has claimed that Samsung has collaborated with US-based Coffeehouse company Starbucks to launch Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Starbucks Edition, Starbucks-themed Galaxy S22 accessories, and a Galaxy Buds 2 case. There is also a mention of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Santa Maria Novella Edition. Santa Maria Novella is a church and also a retail company in Florence, Italy. This is the first time such a collaboration has come to light where a company has partnered with a coffee brand. There is no further information available on this front.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is expected to launch alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Watch 5 series at the rumoured August 10 Galaxy Unpacked event. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is said to sport a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It could feature Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. It is claimed to house a 12-megapixel dual rear camera setup. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is also said to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC but is likely to pack a triple rear camera unit led by 50-megapixel primary sensor.