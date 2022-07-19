Technology News
  Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Starbucks Edition Allegedly Spotted Ahead of Rumoured Galaxy Unpacked August Event

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Starbucks Edition Allegedly Spotted Ahead of Rumoured Galaxy Unpacked August Event

There is Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Santa Maria Novella Edition as well.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 19 July 2022 14:44 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Starbucks Edition Allegedly Spotted Ahead of Rumoured Galaxy Unpacked August Event

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is said to launch on August 10

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 will have a 12-megapixel dual camera setup
  • It is said to pack Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 may get 6.7-inch display

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Starbucks Edition moniker has reportedly been spotted ahead of the rumoured Galaxy Unpacked event. As per a tipster, Samsung has partnered with Starbucks for the special edition products, which will be offered with the Starbucks logo and in various shades of green. Along with the phone, the South Korean giant is also tipped to launch the Starbucks-themed Galaxy S22 accessories and a Galaxy Buds 2 case. Along with the lot, there is also a mention of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Santa Maria Novella Edition.

Citing tipster Paras Guglani, a report in Techyorker has claimed that Samsung has collaborated with US-based Coffeehouse company Starbucks to launch Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Starbucks Edition, Starbucks-themed Galaxy S22 accessories, and a Galaxy Buds 2 case. There is also a mention of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Santa Maria Novella Edition. Santa Maria Novella is a church and also a retail company in Florence, Italy. This is the first time such a collaboration has come to light where a company has partnered with a coffee brand. There is no further information available on this front.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is expected to launch alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Watch 5 series at the rumoured August 10 Galaxy Unpacked event. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is said to sport a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It could feature Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. It is claimed to house a 12-megapixel dual rear camera setup. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is also said to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC but is likely to pack a triple rear camera unit led by 50-megapixel primary sensor.

What is the best value flagship smartphone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Starbucks Edition Allegedly Spotted Ahead of Rumoured Galaxy Unpacked August Event
