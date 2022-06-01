Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Specifications Surface Online, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Tipped

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is tipped to pack a 3,700mAh battery.

By David Delima | Updated: 1 June 2022 14:23 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 may launch as the successor to the Galaxy Z Flip 3 (pictured) from 2021

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 may sport a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display
  • It could feature a larger secondary display compared to its predecessor
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 may come with 12-megapixel dual rear cameras

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 specifications have been leaked online in detail. The company's foldable smartphone is tipped to launch with the latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, which was announced in May. It is said to feature a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, along with a 2.1-inch Super AMOLED secondary display — the latter is slightly larger than its predecessor. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is also tipped to pack a 3,700mAh battery with support for 25W wired and 10W wireless charging.

Tipster Yogesh Brar leaked the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 specifications on Twitter on Wednesday. The handset is yet to be announced by the company, so the leaked specifications should be considered with a pinch of salt. According to Samsung's past launch schedules, the successor to the Galaxy Z Flip 3 could be launched in August or September. The tipster also shared detailed specifications of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 earlier this week.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 specifications (expected)

The Samsung Galaxy Flip 4 will sport a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, according to the tipster. It will also be equipped with a 2.1-inch Super AMOLED outer display, which is larger than the 1.9-inch display on the Galaxy Z Flip 3 that was launched in 2021.

Under the hood, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is said to be powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, along with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Last year, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 was launched with the Snapdragon 888 SoC, along with 8GB of RAM as standard and up to 256GB storage.

For photos and videos, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is said to feature a dual rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary camera and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera. The smartphone will also be equipped with a 10-megapixel selfie camera. These specifications appear to be identical to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 that was launched last year.

According to the tipster, the rumoured Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 will run on Android 12-based One UI 4 out-of-the-box. The smartphone is tipped to pack a 3,700mAh battery with 25W fast charging support and 10W wireless charging support. Its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Flip 3, was equipped with a 3,300mAh battery.

Do Samsung's Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series have any Android competition? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Specifications, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Samsung
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
US Cybersecurity Agency Says Voting Machines in 16 States May Have Software Vulnerabilities
