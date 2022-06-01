Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 specifications have been leaked online in detail. The company's foldable smartphone is tipped to launch with the latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, which was announced in May. It is said to feature a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, along with a 2.1-inch Super AMOLED secondary display — the latter is slightly larger than its predecessor. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is also tipped to pack a 3,700mAh battery with support for 25W wired and 10W wireless charging.

Tipster Yogesh Brar leaked the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 specifications on Twitter on Wednesday. The handset is yet to be announced by the company, so the leaked specifications should be considered with a pinch of salt. According to Samsung's past launch schedules, the successor to the Galaxy Z Flip 3 could be launched in August or September. The tipster also shared detailed specifications of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 earlier this week.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 specifications (expected)

The Samsung Galaxy Flip 4 will sport a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, according to the tipster. It will also be equipped with a 2.1-inch Super AMOLED outer display, which is larger than the 1.9-inch display on the Galaxy Z Flip 3 that was launched in 2021.

Under the hood, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is said to be powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, along with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Last year, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 was launched with the Snapdragon 888 SoC, along with 8GB of RAM as standard and up to 256GB storage.

For photos and videos, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is said to feature a dual rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary camera and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera. The smartphone will also be equipped with a 10-megapixel selfie camera. These specifications appear to be identical to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 that was launched last year.

According to the tipster, the rumoured Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 will run on Android 12-based One UI 4 out-of-the-box. The smartphone is tipped to pack a 3,700mAh battery with 25W fast charging support and 10W wireless charging support. Its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Flip 3, was equipped with a 3,300mAh battery.