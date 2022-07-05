Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and a smartphone with the model number SM-A812B have been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification website, according to a tipster. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 can be seen with the model number SM-F721B. The BIS India listing of the two smartphones indicate towards an imminent launch. Unfortunately, the official moniker for the SM-A812B is unknown. The successor of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 smartphone is said to feature the octa-core Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and 8GB RAM.

Tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) recently shared on the microblogging platform, Twitter, that two Samsung smartphones have been spotted on the BIS India certification website. The smartphone with the model number SM-F721B is said to be the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, according to the tipster. Unfortunately, the tipster did not share the moniker or any other details about the handset with the model number SM-A812B.

According to an earlier report, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is expected to feature a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh. The outer display is said to be a 2.1-inch Super AMOLED touchscreen, which is bigger than the 1.9-inch display featured on the Galaxy Z Flip 3. It is said to be powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and a 3,700mAh battery with 25W wired fast charging support and 10W wireless charging support.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is said to come with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage. At the back, the smartphone can feature a 12-megapixel primary camera and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera. At the front, the smartphone can get a 10-megapixel selfie camera.

Another report had highlighted that the Bespoke Edition of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 will have a wider roll out and it is said to offer more colour combinations compared to the Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition. This edition lets users choose different colour combinations for the bottom and top half of the smartphone.

A report later published said that the Galaxy Z Flip 4 could see even more colour combination than tipped earlier, including Black, Gold, Gray, Green, Light Blue, Navy, Purple, Silver, and White. Last year, with the Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition, Samsung offered 49 colour combinations.