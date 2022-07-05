Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, SM-A812B Smartphones Reportedly Spotted on BIS India Website

The official moniker of the Samsung SM-A812B smartphone is unknown.

By Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 5 July 2022 10:53 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is said to be the successor to the Galaxy Z Flip 3 (pictured)

  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is said to get Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC
  • Upcoming Samsung phone can feature 25W fast charging
  • Galaxy Z Flip 4 said to feature a 2.1-inch outer display

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and a smartphone with the model number SM-A812B have been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification website, according to a tipster. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 can be seen with the model number SM-F721B. The BIS India listing of the two smartphones indicate towards an imminent launch. Unfortunately, the official moniker for the SM-A812B is unknown. The successor of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 smartphone is said to feature the octa-core Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and 8GB RAM.

Tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) recently shared on the microblogging platform, Twitter, that two Samsung smartphones have been spotted on the BIS India certification website. The smartphone with the model number SM-F721B is said to be the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, according to the tipster. Unfortunately, the tipster did not share the moniker or any other details about the handset with the model number SM-A812B.

According to an earlier report, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is expected to feature a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh. The outer display is said to be a 2.1-inch Super AMOLED touchscreen, which is bigger than the 1.9-inch display featured on the Galaxy Z Flip 3. It is said to be powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and a 3,700mAh battery with 25W wired fast charging support and 10W wireless charging support.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is said to come with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage. At the back, the smartphone can feature a 12-megapixel primary camera and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera. At the front, the smartphone can get a 10-megapixel selfie camera.

Another report had highlighted that the Bespoke Edition of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 will have a wider roll out and it is said to offer more colour combinations compared to the Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition. This edition lets users choose different colour combinations for the bottom and top half of the smartphone.

A report later published said that the Galaxy Z Flip 4 could see even more colour combination than tipped earlier, including Black, Gold, Gray, Green, Light Blue, Navy, Purple, Silver, and White. Last year, with the Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition, Samsung offered 49 colour combinations.

What is the best value flagship smartphone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Bespoke Edition, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 specifications

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Bespoke Edition, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 specifications
