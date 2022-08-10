Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 3,700mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 price starts at $999 (roughly Rs. 79,000).

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 10 August 2022 18:33 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 offers up to 512GB storage

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 comes in four colour options
  • There is a 10-megapixel selfie camera on Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
  • It offers Flex Cam functionality

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 was launched at the Galaxy Unpacked event on Wednesday. As expected, following multiple leaks and rumours, the new clamshell foldable smartphone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. It comes as a successor to last year's Galaxy Z Flip 3 and has a water-resistant IPX8 build with Samsung's Armor Aluminum frames. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Plus protection on the display and rear glass. Besides the Flex mode, where apps will automatically adjust to fit the folded screen, Samsung has packed the FlexCam feature on the Galaxy Z Flip 4 for taking photos and videos handsfree. It is backed by a 3,700mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 price, availability

The price of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 starts at $999 (roughly Rs. 79,000). The phone will be available in Blue, Bora Purple, Graphite, and Pink Gold colour options and will have three RAM + storage configurations - 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 8GB + 512GB to choose from.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 will be available for purchase from August 26 in select markets around the world. Details about India price details and availability of Galaxy Z Flip 4 are yet to be revealed.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano + eSIM) Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 runs on Android 12 with OneUI 4.1.1 on top. It features a 6.7-inch primary full-HD+ (1,080x2,640 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex Display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate with 22:9 aspect ratio. The size of the primary display is quite similar to last year's model. There is a 1.9-inch Super AMOLED display with 260 x 512 pixels resolution.

The Flex Mode on Galaxy Z Flip 4 will let users access two apps in split screen mode when the phone is partially bent. Samsung claims that users can make calls, reply to texts, unlock the car, and more from the outer display.

The new clamshell foldable smartphone is powered by the octa-core 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, which is paired with 8GB of RAM. For optics, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 comes with a similar setup to what we have seen on the Galaxy Z Flip 3. The new device has a dual rear camera unit comprising a 12-megapixel ultra wide primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens and 123-degree field of view, along with a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera with an f/1.8 lens, 83-degree field of view and support for Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS). For selfies, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 has a 10-megapixel selfie camera on top of its folding display, with an f/2.4 lens and 80-degree field of view.

Other than the Flex mode, where apps will automatically adjust to fit the folded screen, Samsung has packed a new FlexCam feature on the Galaxy Z Flip 4 that allows users to capture photos and videos hands-free by standing the phone up on a surface. The company claims that FlexCam is optimised for Meta-owned social platforms such as Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp. With the Quick Shot feature, while folded, the camera on Galaxy Z Flip 4 can be accessed by quickly double-clicking the Side Key.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is available in three storage variants with up to 512GB inbuilt storage. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, barometer, gyro sensor, geomagnetic sensor, hall sensor, proximity sensor, and light sensor. The phone also includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication.

Samsung has provided a 3,700mAh battery on the Galaxy Z Flip 4 that supports 25W fast charging. The battery is also said to be able to charge from zero to 50 percent in just 30 minutes. The phone also supports Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 and Wireless PowerShare.

It measures 71.9 x 84.9 x 17.1mm when folded and 71.9 x 165.2 x 6.9mm when unfolded. It weighs 187 grams. The weight of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is slightly more than the Galaxy Z Flip 3's 183 grams. The hinge on the new device is now smaller at 1.2mm.

Like the old model, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is IPX8 rated for water resistance and is made of Samsung's Armor Aluminum.

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Rear Camera Unspecified
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 3700mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2640 pixels
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Vibrant folding display
  • Very good build quality, easily pocketable
  • Top-tier performance
  • Water-resistant design
  • Bad
  • Main screen washes out under sunlight
  • Cover screen could be more functional
  • Weak battery life, slow charging
  • Low-light video could be better
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 review
Display (Primary) 6.70-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 3300mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2640 pixels
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Price, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Specifications, Samsung Galaxy Unpacked, Samsung
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 3,700mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
