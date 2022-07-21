Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Price Leaked Again, Three Storage Options Tipped

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 price has been leaked again. Apart from sharing the alleged prices, a tipster also suggests that the rumoured smartphone will come in three variants. A report claims that the price of the foldable phone will be the same as its predecessor. The smartphone is likely to be launched alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 4 foldable phone and the Galaxy Watch 5 series at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event scheduled for August 10. Recently, the colours and design of both these foldable handsets were leaked.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 price

Citing tipster Sudhanshu, Pricebaba claims that the the Galaxy Z Flip 4 will start at EUR 1,080 (roughly Rs. 88,500) for the base variant that is said to come with 128GB of storage. The model with an alleged 256GB of storage is claimed to carry a price tag of EUR 1,160 (roughly Rs. 95,000) and the top-of-the-line variant, which is said to come with 512GB of storage, could be priced at EUR 1,280 (roughly Rs 1,04,850).

The development builds on a previous report, which claimed that the Galaxy Z Flip 4 price is said to be the same as its predecessor, Galaxy Z Flip 3. The launch price of the clamshell foldable smartphone was Rs. 84,999, respectively.

While Samsung is yet to announce any details about the smartphone, a bunch of images of the alleged Galaxy Z Flip 4 have been leaked online. They suggest that the upcoming smartphone will be almost similar to the Galaxy Z Flip 3. One difference could be a slightly larger, more pronounced, and “clickier” button.

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is said to debut at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event scheduled for August 10. It will be unveiled alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Watch 5 Series. The phone is expected to come with a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage, a 12-megapixel dual rear camera setup, and four colour options.